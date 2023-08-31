Farm Weekly
Fitzroy Crossing sale grosses $941,500

By Jodie Rintoul
August 31 2023 - 1:00pm
With one of the $9000 equal top-priced Red Brangus bulls (lot 133) from the Redline stud, Eidsvold, Queensland, which was purchased by Harvest Road Pastoral were Jubilee Downs stations Olivia Brown (left), Courtney Lee, head stockman Freddie Brown and station manager Adam Smith, Redline stud principal Peter Dingle, sale auctioneer and Elders, Donnybrook representative Pearce Watling and Elders State general manager Nick Fazekas.
An excellent line-up of bulls and solid buying support at last week's Fitzroy Crossing Invitational Bos Indicus Bull sale combined to ensure another successful event for the Northern Rural Supplies selling team.

