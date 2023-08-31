Farm Weekly
White Springs Poll Merinos sell to $3000 at Calingiri ram sale

By Kane Chatfield
September 1 2023 - 9:00am
With the $3000 top-priced ram at the inaugural White Springs Poll Merino on-property ram sale at Calingiri on Monday were buyer Corey Glass (left), Fenwick Farms Suffolk and White Suffolk studs, Calingiri, White Springs stud co-principal Dan King and sale auctioneer Grant Lupton, Nutrien Livestock, Wongan Hills.
Values reached $3000 at the inaugural White Springs Poll Merino stud on-property ram sale at Calingiri on Monday.

