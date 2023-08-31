Why farm businesses should invest in digital marketing

Unleash the power of online advertisement to boost your agricultural venture and achieve growth. Pictures Shutterstock

This is branded content.



How people shop has changed significantly in recent years. With the rise of e-commerce, consumers are more likely to shop online and expect a seamless and convenient shopping experience.

Customers also do more research on the internet before making any purchase. They inform their decisions mainly through reviews and social media information. A brand's online presence plays a vital role in attracting new clients. About 76% of customers consider this aspect before visiting a business physically.

So, how can your company thrive with a steady stream of customers and increased sales? Digital marketing is the answer. This article will explore why investing in internet marketing is essential for your farm business.

The digital landscape in agriculture

The agricultural sector is experiencing a digital transformation, from precision agriculture to automated machinery. As such, embracing modern solutions has become a necessity rather than an option for farm businesses.

Incorporating these practices into your farm operations can enhance efficiency and overall productivity. Digital marketing is one of those aspects, and you can choose to run the campaigns by yourself or hire an experienced team like Pursuit Digital. Either way, you'll need to invest your time and money in this project.

It's a significant investment to make, as it allows you to gain the following benefits:

1. It exposes your brand to a broader audience

The rise of web platforms like social media has encouraged more people to turn to online sources for products and services. In fact, the online population has increased to about 5.2 billion, with more users expected to join as the internet becomes more accessible.

Digital marketing allows companies to reach this emerging audience more effectively than traditional techniques. Farm businesses can easily engage potential customers by targeting where they spend their time through social media, email marketing, and search engine optimisation (SEO).

For instance, investing in SEO helps brands rank higher in search engine results pages (SERPs). As a result, it makes them visible to users who search for products and services related to their business.

Social media marketing is also a great way for businesses to reach a younger demographic that spends a lot of time on social platforms. Regular and relevant posts can improve engagements and increase traffic, which can also translate to more sales.

On the other hand, email marketing allows farm businesses to stay in touch with existing customers and promote new products or services. Of course, as you invest in this tactic, you should be wary of email spamming. Don't over-promote your items, as this could negatively impact your brand.

2. It enhances targeted campaigns

Targeted campaigns are the marketing industry's future, and digital techniques are your best bet. Digital marketing allows your farm business to create online advertisement projects and reach specific demographics and geographic locations. You can tailor your marketing efforts to the needs and interests of your target audience, increasing the effectiveness of your campaigns.

For example, consider a farm that specialises in organic produce. It can create a campaign that reaches health-conscious consumers interested in buying organic products. Using digital marketing channels such as social media or Google Ads allows the business to target these customers based on their interests, age, location, and other demographic factors.

The advantage here is that farms can focus on people who are most likely to be interested in their products and services. As such, they can save money on marketing costs and achieve a better return on investment (ROI) and increase their revenue over time.

3. It attracts new customers

Online presence is vital to the success of any modern business. Reaching a wider audience allows farms to attract new customers and increase sales. Social media and other digital marketing techniques can expose your business to more potential clients who may not have heard about your business.

For example, a farm that specialises in grass-fed beef can use social media advertising to target consumers who are interested in healthy eating and sustainable agriculture. By creating an engaging ad that showcases their products, the farm can attract new buyers who may not have known about them otherwise.

You may be wondering, why not use traditional tactics for the same? Digital marketing allows you to reach many people in seconds despite their geographical location. The more internet users you engage, the higher your chances of getting new clients.

4. It builds brand and reputation

Digital marketing can help farms build their brand and reputation by creating engaging content that showcases their products and services. Social media, blogs, and other digital platforms offer a great opportunity to connect with the audience, creating a meaningful relationship.

For instance, consistent posts and engagements build credibility with the audience. The easier the consumers can reach and interact with you, the more likely they are to trust your farm business.

Another thing that can contribute to the company's image in digital marketing is the content you share. It should resonate with the users to establish your brand as a thought leader in the industry.

A great reputation ensures more loyal customers that will continue to support the business over time. This can lead to more sales and revenue, as well as positive word-of-mouth marketing.

5. It helps farm businesses stay competitive

The number of businesses turning to the online market has increased. Thousands of companies are adapting modern strategies to stay in the game. In fact, most of your competitors could already be leveraging the power of digital marketing to improve their sales.

Therefore, it's in your best interest to keep up with the trends. Investing in modern advertising techniques helps you avoid falling behind your rivals. Post your products on social media and advertise them through emails to stay top-of-mind with your audience and attract new clients.

With these tactics, you can target the customers your competitors are targeting on online platforms. The more exposure you get on these channels, the easier it becomes to compete in today's business environment.

6. It's more cost-effective than traditional marketing

Every farm business's success is measured by the profits it gains. For your figures to be high in this area, you need to increase your revenue generation avenues while cutting costs. One of the expenses you might want to keep an eye on is marketing.

According to HubSpot, marketing averages about 13.6% of a company's annual budget. That's an increase of 3.9% from what was reported in 2021. So, how can you reduce this figure without compromising the quality of campaigns? Digital marketing is the answer.

It's more cost-effective than traditional marketing methods such as print advertising or direct mail. With this strategy, farms can reach a larger audience for a lower cost, making it a more affordable option for businesses with limited marketing budgets.

Take social media, for example. You can post your products and services without spending a penny, provided you have enough followers. The same goes for email and content marketing projects.

Of course, you might want to spend a reasonable amount to improve your results. For instance, you can hire a digital marketing agency or influencers to help drive traffic to your website. But even so, the expenses will still be lower than traditional strategies.

7. It gives real-time feedback

Why farm businesses should invest in digital marketing

Another benefit of digital marketing is access to real-time feedback on your advertising efforts. You can monitor social media engagement, website traffic, and the number of clicks on your pay-per-click (PPC) campaign.

These metrics allow you to see how your audience is responding to your marketing efforts. If you notice unfavourable results, you can adjust your strategy to better resonate with your target consumers. The best part is that you can make these changes quickly and avoid time wastage.

Real-time feedback also helps you stay on top of trends in the industry. This valuable aspect gives you an idea of any changes in the market through customer behaviour. For instance, internet users have shifted towards more video consumption in recent years.

You can note this from the number of views you get on your videos compared to other posts. But it doesn't stop there; more people prefer short videos over longer ones, which is why platforms like TikTok have grown significantly.

Once you learn about these trends, you can adjust your strategies and channel your resources accordingly. Unfortunately, traditional marketing tactics don't give you this luxury. When you invest in billboard advertisement, for example, you can only rate its effectiveness at the end of the campaign.

Conclusion

The rapid changes in how people shop have transformed the business landscape, including the agricultural sector. Therefore, anyone seeking sustainable growth and increased sales must invest in digital marketing. This comes with numerous advantages, such as exposure to a broader audience as the online population grows.

It enables targeted campaigns, allowing your farm business to reach specific demographics and geographic locations. Digital marketing also plays a crucial role in building a brand's reputation and credibility. Consistent engagement with the audience through relevant and valuable content helps establish the brand as a thought leader, fostering trust and loyalty among customers.