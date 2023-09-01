Farm Weekly
Waringa Distribution, Welshpool, is busy with machinery distribution

By Mal Gill
September 1 2023 - 10:00am
Waringa Distribution general manager Sam Abbott with two 41 tonne Elmers Haulmaster chaser bins that come flat-packed together in a 12.2 metre shipping container. This pack contains the frames, axles, bottom augers and offload chutes. The bin panels come flat-packed in an accompanying plywood crate, along with the small parts and fixings. Tyres are sourced in Australia.
More than an importer and national distributor of premium brand agricultural machinery, Welshpool-based Waringa Distribution is also a product assembler on the move.

