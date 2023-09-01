More than an importer and national distributor of premium brand agricultural machinery, Welshpool-based Waringa Distribution is also a product assembler on the move.
Best known for its Irish manufactured Agri-Spread range of precision fertiliser, lime, gypsum and manure spreaders - its first product eight years ago - and Canadian manufactured Elmer's Haulmaster chaser bins and transfer tracks and Highline rock removal and bale equipment, Waringa's product range is expanding.
So is its machinery assembly capacity, to keep pace with demand for its six product ranges.
In July last year, after its usual thorough new-product assessment regime, which includes real-time performance testing under local conditions on John and Kristen Warr's family farm Waringa at Yuna - Waringa Distribution is one of three operations arms of a family business - Grégoire Besson cultivation equipment from France was added to the product list.
Waringa's Grégoire Besson Normandie speed tiller range made its public premiere at a recent Merredin Ride 'N' Drive day organised by McIntosh & Son, the local dealer network for Waringa's products in Western Australia.
Its Grégoire Besson Voyager mouldboard plough was first shown earlier this month at the McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo.
A third Grégoire Besson implement in Waringa's tillage line is the Discordon one-pass finisher, first shown at the August 17 WA No Tillage Farming Association workshops and demonstration day at North Cunderdin and it is part of Waringa's display at the Dowerin Machinery Field Days this week and Newdegate Machinery Field Days next week.
As well, Waringa is trialling high performance German-made Geringhoff TruFlex draper header fronts across Australia - Waringa has a network of 55 dealer outlets nationwide.
"We have eight of the header fronts running across Australia that we are carrying out our R&D (research and development) on at the moment," said Waringa Distribution general manager, Sam Abbott, when Farm Weekly called in recently.
"The important part for us with premium products is to do the testing and R&D work first and we are lucky enough to have the farming operation which supports us with that, so everything we bring in and distribute is run through testing and R&D at our own farm first," Mr Abbott said.
"We do a lot of research and that includes talking to farmers about what they want - that's pretty important, to get feedback from growers.
"Any machine has to exceed our expectations and meet our requirements before we will sell it and that sets us apart from a lot of our competitors.
"We've also just employed a dedicated R&D person who starts later this year, so that will help too with product development at our end and feeding that information back to our manufacturers."
Mr Abbott pointed out that every manufacturer of products Waringa sells is a family-owned company itself and the close relationships Waringa develops with suppliers enables it to request specific changes to machines to better suit local operating conditions.
In particular, Waringa and manufacturers collaborate on efficient packaging of machines sent to Australia, he said.
"With the cost of freight what it is, we have to pack as much into a 40 foot (12.2 metre) shipping container as we can," Mr Abbott explained.
An example is the Elmer's Haulmaster chaser bins.
"They're a flat pack, pretty much like IKEA furniture," he said.
Two 41 tonne chaser bins fit in a container.
The frames, wheels - tyres are sourced in Australia - axles, bottom auger and outload chute are flat-packed together in plastic wrap, while the bins are packed as individual panels in a plywood crate, along with the small parts and fixings to put the chaser bins together.
Spreaders come with wheels and tyres packed in the bin and axles removed and tied up against the bottom of the bin to reduce overall height so they fit in a container.
"Everything we import we assemble for our dealer network, so each machine is paddock ready when it reaches the dealer," Mr Abbott said.
"In WA we assemble everything here in our Welshpool premises - we've recently relocated (within the same complex in Tomah Road) because we needed a bigger area and we've invested in a 10t gantry crane and some new equipment to make the assembly process easier.
"We also have a small assembly facility in Horsham, Victoria, for Eastern States orders, but we've just signed a lease on a larger premises in Wagga Wagga, New South Wales, and that will become our centralised assembly and parts distribution centre for the east coast.
"We should be in there by mid-2024."
Waringa Distribution employs 35 people with its team of assemblers, operations, warranty, parts people, support representatives (in every State) and administration staff, as well as chief executive officer and chief financial officer for the Waringa Group, based at Welshpool.
Its carefully chosen product range covers a full-year agricultural cycle, from paddock preparation, spreading, tillage, seeding - Waringa imports South African manufactured Equalizer precision seeding equipment which it sells in other States, but not in WA - and harvest.
So its dealer network has a product to sell at any time of year and importantly, its assembly team is employed full-time all year.
Attending field days and demonstration days with its equipment is a Waringa priority, to talk to existing customers and prospective new ones.
"We want to keep improving on our range and we continue to test and improve the product, we have an emphasis on premium throughout our range so we do spend a lot of time in the field," Mr Abbott said.
