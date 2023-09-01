THE times they are a-changin' and the legal hurdles that come with farming are no doubt getting harder by the year.
So it is important to make sure that farms are not only surrounded by quality agricultural professionals, but that they are protected by well-written contracts.
A badly written contract, or even worse, a verbal contract, can come to haunt a farm business if things go astray.
With mining and wind farm ventures happening on many farms, Bailiwick Legal director Philip Brunner said it was vital to ensure those contracts - which can sometimes last up to 75 years - were done correctly.
Many farmers engage a wide range of agricultural experts to run their business, but not as many frequently talk to their lawyer.
From a risk perspective, it is wise to get good, solid advice on farming issues upfront - before signing the dotted line.
Mr Brunner said some farmers were scared to involve a lawyer, but he believed the costs were minimal when compared to the amount of risk if processes aren't done correctly.
"I suspect a lot of farmers fear lawyers, perhaps they fear the cost involved in the process," Mr Brunner said.
"Whereas the reality is, engaging a lawyer to review documents or to deal with disputes is a very good risk management process."
Windfarms
Mr Brunner said some wind farm operators were proposing lease agreements where they leased all the land from the farmer and then licensed that land back to the farmer, so they can continue farming.
"The farmer's lost complete control of the underlying land and is subject to the whim of the wind farm operator," Mr Brunner said.
"In one instance, we're looking at up to 75 years - that's significant.
"The first lease period is 25 years, but why would you give up your right to manage and control the land for even one year."
With many companies trying to find farmland to build wind turbines on, Mr Brunner was sure to remind farmers not to rush into any decisions.
With many different companies to deal with, and farmland being a finite resource, it was worth waiting for a corporation that would agree to your farm's terms.
"When it comes to wind farms at the moment, there's plenty of proponents out there looking to take the same land," he said.
"If one wind farm proponent comes along and you don't like the way they dress, there'll be another one behind them that you can talk to."
He was also of the view that whoever was seeking to access land should pay for the land holder's legal expenses.
Mr Brunner called it a "litmus test".
"If the proponent is not prepared to pay reasonable legal fees, they're not invested enough," he said.
Western Power is looking to increase the size and height of its transmission lines to accommodate higher kilovolt transmission for wind farms.
Mr Brunner said they would be almost double the height of the existing steel towers.
"They come with easements and restrictions about using machinery around them, so you've got another impediment coming along as well," he said.
Mining
Farmers are familiar with mining contracts, which have been around for decades, but Mr Brunner said it was important to protect those contracts with a suite of conditions.
Farmers have the right to refuse access for mining purposes under the Mining Act 1978.
But if a farmer signs the Section 28 consent form, with no other conditions attached, for the next 21 years that mining company can enjoy free and full access to their farm at will.
"It can be a very long time. so it's important to build some conditions around that access," Mr Brunner said.
"Using a lawyer to review and prepare contracts, particularly in relation to access to farm environment, is invariably wise."
Employee contracts
Written contracts are also important when hiring a new employee.
While some farms operate off word-of-mouth agreements, these will not stand in court if an unfair dismissal claim is filed.
For the cost of representation in an unfair dismissal court case, which can be upwards of $20,000, Mr Brunner believed getting it right the first time was a no-brainer.
Aboriginal heritage
While the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act 2021 may be in the process of being repealed, Aboriginal heritage is still in play across WA.
The act hasn't yet been repealed, as Bailiwick Legal understands it, and proposed changes to the Aboriginal Heritage Act 1972 will begin debate in parliament this week.
"It's still going to be an issue for farmers particularly - just because there's been success on repeal of the 2021 Act doesn't mean in our view the issue has gone away," Mr Brunner said.
"It is very much still a live issue."
Mr Brunner believed the government would wait until the Voice to Parliament referendum was over before it "makes its next move" in relation to heritage.
