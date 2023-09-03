Farm Weekly
Commonwealth cut skilled migrant visa numbers by 70 per ccent

Tamara Hooper
Tamara Hooper
September 4 2023 - 9:00am
WA Premier Roger Cook has pleaded with the Federal government to reverse its decision to trim the intake of overseas skills workers.
Premier Roger Cook said the Federal government's decision to reduce Western Australia's skilled migrant visa allocation was a failure.

