Garnett SheepMaster stud is up for sale

MW
By Mel Williams
September 1 2023 - 7:00pm
The principals of the Garnett SheepMaster stud, Elleker, have announced they are selling the stud and have appointed Elders to manage the sale. The stud has broken a number of records in the past couple of years including selling the highest price ram in WA in 31 years at its ram sale last year for $110,000. With the $110,000 ram sold by Garnett SheepMaster, Elleker, at last years National SheepMaster Ram Sale at Elleker, to Orrie Cowie Genetics, Warooka, South Australia, were Elders State general manager Nick Fazekas (left), Garnett SheepMaster parent stud principals Neil Garnett and Alison Bannan, Brian and Susi Prater, Elleker, Elders South Australia stud stock representative Alistair Keller, buyer John Dalla, Orrie Cowie Genetics, Elders Minlaton, South Australia, branch manager Adam Pitt and Elders auctioneer Nathan King.
Elders Rural Services has been appointed by Neil Garnett and business partners, Brian and Susi Prater and Alison Bannan, to manage the sale of the Garnett SheepMaster stud, Elleker.

