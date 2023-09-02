Farm Weekly
Pyles aim for purebred ewe flock

By Kyah Peeti
September 2 2023 - 10:00am
Brothers and business partners, Tim (left) and David Pyle manage 6480 hectares at Manypeaks, with the help of their father Jeff, Tims wife Vanessa and their two sons and Davids wife Gemma and their four boys.
A transition into running a purebred Dohne ewe flock, and increasing lamb fat production is the ultimate goal for the Pyle family to drive its breeding program on its Manypeaks property, Millstream Pastoral.

