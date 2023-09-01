Farm Weekly
St John Northam volunteers awarded

By Perri Polson
September 1 2023 - 5:00pm
Volunteers from Northam were awarded at the St John Experience recognition ceremony at the Perth Convention Centre earlier this month.
St John Northam has been named 'Sub Centre of the Year' at the annual St John Experience recognition ceremony.

