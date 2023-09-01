St John Northam has been named 'Sub Centre of the Year' at the annual St John Experience recognition ceremony.
This year the Northam branch introduced a mentoring program to accommodate a number of work experience students from Edith Cowan University.
The students volunteer at the Northam station in exchange for invaluable skills and experience, working alongside a paramedic and credits towards their paramedicine course.
"They don't get this type of exposure in the city or through university alone," said station manager Dale Reid.
"They come out and meet real-life patients and hospitals, all those things that you can't replicate in a university environment."
Mr Reid said the crews had a renewed sense of confidence with the addition of extra volunteers, achieving a roster fill rate of more than 90 per cent.
"It's working really well, and it means we've always got fresh, keen eyes on the crew," he said.
"And that led to a really positive change in the depot where everyone's feeling quite invigorated and it led to more local recruitment as well.
"We've really tried to engage with our volunteers a lot more and include a few social events, where people can bring their families and partners, to try and get everyone working together and to create a family atmosphere."
Crews from Northam have also been able to regularly assist at Goomalling, Wyalkatchem and Toodyay, as well as hosting training days to improve the skill sets of all volunteers in the Avon region.
The implementation of a logbook system means that volunteers can progress through the three tiers of emergency care provision, based on hours and job types.
"That builds them up and gives them the confidence to go and do an EMT (emergency medical technician) course," Mr Reid said.
Out of the 49 volunteers at the Northam station, only nine of them are local to Northam or surrounds, while the rest are from Perth.
"The local volunteers play a really important part," Mr Reid said.
He said if a patient was transferred to Perth, it leaves the town without a crew.
"Having our local volunteers that can come in and fill a spot while we're out is great," Mr Reid said.
The Northam station has just received funding to put on three new paramedics over the next few months.
Mr Reid said it was great to be acknowledged for the past 18 months of hard work and changes within the depot.
"It is really nice, we've known within ourselves that the depot has been great, so we've been feeling good within ourselves but it is nice to get that external acknowledgement," Mr Reid said.
"It's great for other people to recognise how special the vollies at the depot are and how hard they work.
"It's pretty amazing the amount of hours that are put into that depot, and a lot of them are full-time employees elsewhere, or students, or students working full-time and studying."
The volunteers have regular involvement with the community at sporting events and ceremonies.
