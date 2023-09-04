Farm Weekly
Merino return an insurance policy

By Kyah Peeti
September 4 2023 - 5:00pm
Three generations after the Della Bosca family migrated from Italy in 1923, the farm was taken over by Rosss father Pip, during the depression in 1942, when he was 17 years old, before it was transformed into Yerbillon Park.
Having experienced the advantages and disadvantages of running a mixed enterprise and a complete cropping program, Westonia wool producers, the Della Bosca family, appreciate the security blanket their livestock provide.

