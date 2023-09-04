Farm Weekly
Murray Watt to meet with WA representatives on live sheep trade

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
Updated September 4 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 3:10pm
Australia's Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt.
A group of representatives from Western Australia's sheep, wool and transport industries are making their way to Canberra today to meet with the Federal Agriculture Minister as well as "a swathe" of other Federal politicians, to plead the case for the continuation of Australia's live sheep trade.

