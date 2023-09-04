Western Australian Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis met with PT Bogasari yesterday, Indonesia's biggest integrated flour milling operation and one of WA's biggest grain customers.
PT Bogasari is the biggest instant noodle manufacturer in Indonesia, where WA wheat is highly regarded for use in both instant and fresh products and demand is growing for soft-type wheat for use in cake and biscuits.
Indonesia was WA's third largest export market for primary industry products in 2022-23, when exports totalled $1.4 billion, with wheat accounting for $1.2b.
Joining Ms Jarvis on the flour mill visit was a WA primary industry delegation that is part of the Indonesia Connect Roadshow 2023.
The Indonesia Connect Roadshow is a platform to promote WA as a trusted regional partner and for businesses to engage in trade, investment and cultural exchange.
The delegation included the Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (an investment of the WA Government and Grains Australia) and CBH Group, both of which have established relationships with PT Bogasari.
This visit provided an insight into changing consumer trends for wheat-based products, which will help WA's grains industry adapt to better satisfy Indonesian customer requirements.
"WA has exported wheat to Indonesia for more than 20 years, and our State has been one of the top five largest suppliers over the past decade," Ms Jarvis said.
"Meeting with PT Bogasari is a fantastic chance to see firsthand the biggest flour mill in Indonesia, and fully understand the operation and the large scale of its manufacturing output."
"The Cook government's Indonesia Connect Roadshow is a unique opportunity to support a WA industry delegation, and efforts to further build relationships with Indonesian businesses."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.