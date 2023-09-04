Farm Weekly
Home/Agribusiness

WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis meets with Indonesian flour millers

Updated September 5 2023 - 9:11am, first published 9:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis said the tour to Indonesia was an opportunity to build on relationships with local businesses.
WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis said the tour to Indonesia was an opportunity to build on relationships with local businesses.

Western Australian Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis met with PT Bogasari yesterday, Indonesia's biggest integrated flour milling operation and one of WA's biggest grain customers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.