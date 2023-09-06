The names of two exciting new lupin varieties were announced by Australian Grain Technology (AGT) at the Mingenew-Irwin Group (MIG) Field Day yesterday, Wednesday, September 6.
The new lupin varieties, named Gidgee and Rosemont, are set to enter the market in 2024 and look like they may revolutionise the world of lupin growing.
With not many new lupin varieties entering the market on a yearly basis, it was clear the large crowd at the field day was excited to see the newest offerings by AGT.
Both Gidgee and Rosemont have a good disease package, especially to stem phomopsis, which has been a problem in previous lupin varieties.
They are very tolerant to the herbicide Metribuzin and seed splitting - which is a new trait some growers are beginning to notice in some Jurien lupin.
Gidgee is AGT's new hyper yielding variety with the Jurien maturity growers are aware of.
In their data, AGT lupin breeder Matt Aubert said Gidgee was six per cent more hyper yielding the Jurien lupin, which is a considerable increase in yield.
"This is a significant jump on what growers already have access to," Mr Aubert said.
Gidgee is a shorter plant type, similar to Barlock, but also has a maturity and adaptation pattern similar to Jurien.
The seed coat is brown speckle, similar to Coyote and Mandelup.
It is best suited to WA's central and northern lupin growing regions.
In comparison, Rosemont is a "good all rounder" with a slightly slower maturity - probably better for the southern regions of Western Australia.
Rosemont has a tall and vigorous growing pattern.
"It has very good early vigour and good biomass to it," Mr Aubert said.
"This might help growers with weed competitiveness and it might help with harvest ability as well."
With the Bureau of Meteorology predicting drier weather in the coming years, the height of Rosemont even in drought conditions can help growers when harvesting.
"We find that in paddocks that are struggling, whether for drought or something different, Rosemont can be taller than those other varieties that growers have access to," he said.
"So we hope that when they're having harvest difficulties, because the plants are so short, that they won't have as much trouble harvesting their Rosemont."
Rosemont also has a unique flower colour - being mostly white with a very light pink blush.
Most other lupins have an inner white petal and an outer coloured petal.
In Gidgee's case, this outer petal is purple.
Breeding lupins is a slow game and both new varieties have been in the AGT system for more than 10 years, with Gidgee beginning in 2012 and Rosemount beginning in 2013.
They have been yield tested for the past seven years and have proved extremely successful.
"We saw promise in both of these lines and saw them being a really good fit for growers," Mr Aubert said.
"We fast tracked Rosemont a year so growers could get their hands on it a little bit quicker."
Fast tracking Rosemont included growing over summer so AGT would have enough seed for growers.
Mr Aubert was extremely excited about the two new varieties, which he believes will greatly benefit local lupin producers.
AGT decided to have an exclusive release of the new varieties at the MIG event to give back to the many lupin growers in the area who have supported the company during the years.
"We believe they're one of the regions that are in the heart of the lupin growing regions, they've always produced a lot of lupins," Mr Aubert said.
"We wanted to give back to them by giving them the exclusive release of the new lupin varieties."
AGT launched its Coyote variety in 2019 at the same field days.
"It's always good to get their feedback from their lupin growing knowledge and what they would want in a new lupin variety," Mr Aubert said.
"Then I get to take that back to the breeding program and try to make that happen."
Mr Aubert has been a lupin breeder with AGT for the past four years after completing his PhD at the University of Adelaide, South Australia and said he thoroughly enjoyed creating improved varieties of lupin.
While he was excited about releasing Gidgee and Rosemount, he was also looking forward to the lupin varieties AGT had in the pipeline in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.