In mid-August the CBH Group announced it would be making changes to wheat grades and feed barley moisture for the 2023/24 harvest.
CBH will increase the moisture receival limit for feed barley to 13.5 per cent and introduce a new wheat grade (AWWT) on a trial basis that will also have a moisture limit of 13.5pc.
AWWT is intended to replace three separate wheat grades.
ASW1 with protein below 9pc, AGP1, and FED1, although it will exclude noodle, soft and red wheat varieties and it's noted that FED1 will be required in a harvest with high falling numbers.
During the 2023/24 harvest trial, growers will have the option to reverse its AWWT graded deliveries back into the respective ASW1, AGP1, or FED1 grades if they wish.
The changes are made to simplify the supply chain by having less segregations and a higher moisture tolerance for growers delivering grain, with the aim of moving more grain faster to customers.
It's not without risk to the bulk handler with most trading standards by international and domestic end users requiring a moisture limit below 13.5pc.
However, CBH expect it will achieve standards required through averaging deliveries across its network (ie. not all growers will be delivering at 13.5pc moisture).
Let's consider how this may impact prices for growers.
Typically, premiums for better grades and discounts for lower grades of wheat often narrow through the year after harvest.
This occurs because buyers that require specific quality grain will be more active in the lead up to harvest, during harvest and shortly after harvest when supply is more available.
For example, a flour mill requiring specific quantities of specific grades to ensure their mills continue to operate will likely be more active in securing tonnes around harvest.
Feed buyers are generally more willing to buy hand to mouth through the year because their quality requirements can be less specific.
We also don't produce enough feed wheat for demand.
This means ASW1 wheat is often used for feed purposes and infers grades below ASW1 can have the same implied value.
However, we know that often lower grades are sold by growers when discounted.
An alternative is to offer those grades for sale at ASW1 prices and enable buyers to see them and try to buy them.
By removing lower wheat delivery grades all together, it can create supply chain efficiencies and move more of our grain to customers when needed.
It may also deliver value from blend arbitrage between those grades back to the farmgate.
For more information or to see what values are trading contact Clear Grain Exchange on 1800 000 410 or email support@cgx.com.au
