An extensively-trialled barley variety has come out of the woodwork and is proving to be highly productive in Western Australia's high rainfall zone.
Laperouse was initially bred by the University of Adelaide, South Australia, and has been taken up by South Australian-based SECOBRA Research, which acquired a third of the University's barley breeding program in 2017.
SECOBRA breeder Amanda Box said the company, which has been involved in barley breeding for more than 120 years, screened its inherited Australian breeding lines for high yields coupled with improved malt quality.
She said Laperouse was identified as a standout performer for these key profit-driving traits in the Grains Research and Development Corporation's National Variety Trials (NVT), through which it was put through its paces for more than a decade.
"It has been slowly adopted by growers, despite doing really well in the NVT," Ms Box said.
She said Laperouse - a mid-maturing barley - was the first barley variety to be released by SECOBRA to growers for bulking-up in 2021 and it was now in Stage 2 of the Grains Australia barley malt evaluation - with a decision about accreditation pending in March 2024.
"We have been working hard to build momentum for Laperouse, which can certainly hold its own against the popular Maximus and Spartacus in high rainfall areas," she said.
"The variety has a stable grain yield and has always been in the top 10 varieties for yield in the NVT in the past decade.
"Its grain size is very good compared to other varieties, especially RGT Planet, and it has a good test weight.
"So, the quality is there to go malt grade and it has good resistance to spot form net blotch (SFNB) and lodging."
Ms Box said Laperouse best performed in medium and high rainfall zones where yields were commonly five to six tonnes per hectare.
She said it had yielded well in WA's Albany port zone in the past two seasons.
"Compared to Maximus and Spartacus, it had a very similar yield but the advantage of a better grain size," Ms Box said.
She said more than 50,000 tonnes of Laperouse was expected to be harvested in WA this year, which was a good result given its relatively new release timeline.
Seednet western region territory manager and agronomist David Clegg said most of the Laperouse grown in WA was in the Albany port zone, with some pockets in the Great Southern and parts of the Avon Valley.
"So far, these are the key areas that it seems suited to," he said.
"Because it is later maturing, it really does suit medium and high rainfall areas.
"But it could be used right across the Wheatbelt if sown in May.
"It is certainly holding its own against existing varieties, especially for disease resistance and grain size and quality."
Mr Clegg said it could prove even more popular in WA next season if it achieved malt accreditation.
He said growers using Laperouse were finding less need for fungicides, which was keeping costs down.
But Mr Clegg said there were some issues with susceptibility to leaf scald.
"So, growers still need to manage this through seed treatment and foliar fungicides," he said.
Green Range mixed farmer Scott Smith is a long-time barley grower and is having success with Laperouse.
His biggest challenges are waterlogging and disease and he is not necessarily chasing a malt specification.
"In a nutshell, I need a barley variety that yields well, with good disease resistance and that won't lodge or have its heads falling off," Mr Smith said.
"I have been using RGT Planet in recent years, but last year it cost me more than $100 per hectare on fungicides.
"Using Laperouse has slashed that cost this year.
"It wasn't as high yielding as the RGT Planet, but we couldn't stop the disease in RGT Planet, so the Laperouse was more economical to grow.
"It also did better against the challenge of lodging, especially given the wet season we had down here last year."
Mr Smith said he would continue to grow Laperouse and expected it would become the main variety in his region.
