Farm Weekly
Home/News

It was always going to be tough market

By Mal Gill
September 6 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This week, the Western Wool Centre will offer only 6399 bales - 3716 fewer than it offered last week - but the national offering will increase slightly to 45,537 bales.
This week, the Western Wool Centre will offer only 6399 bales - 3716 fewer than it offered last week - but the national offering will increase slightly to 45,537 bales.

Wool auctions resuming last week at the Western Wool Centre (WWC) after a week's break during which wool prices fell significantly at Eastern States' selling centres, was never going to result in good news.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.