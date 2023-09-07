Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

New Saritor 7000 sprayer a main attraction

September 7 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There was strong interest in HARDI's large trailed sprayers and self-propelled sprayers at Dowerin Machinery Field Days.
There was strong interest in HARDI's large trailed sprayers and self-propelled sprayers at Dowerin Machinery Field Days.

HARDI's first new model Saritor 7000 self-propelled sprayer in Western Australia was the main attraction at the CNE Ag Innovations site at the Dowerin Machinery Field Days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.