HARDI's first new model Saritor 7000 self-propelled sprayer in Western Australia was the main attraction at the CNE Ag Innovations site at the Dowerin Machinery Field Days.
"This new-release Saritor has been the drawcard," said CNE Ag Innovations managing director Dylan Crane.
CNE Ag Innovations is an authorised HARDI dealer.
"It now has a 7000 litre tank and this one has a 36 metre aluminium boom with H-Select technology on it," Mr Crane said.
"The light weight aides boom control, there is less corrosion so it lasts longer and it puts less stress on the sprayer's chassis."
Its H-Select air-activated four-way nozzle body system requires "less electrics on the boom" compared to some competitors' variable rate technology, Mr Crane pointed out.
"H-Select gives nozzle control, speed range control, droplet size control and it also gives turn compensation, which is a massive feature," he said.
"The whole idea of the technology behind the new Saritor is to make that technology as simple as possible for the customer.
"A customer can know that they can set their machine up and be very comfortable putting an operator in there (cab with remodeled controls) who may not have vast experience in spraying.
"They can operate the boom and the rest is taken care of.
"The boom itself is literally one-touch fold and unfold - so simple."
Mr Crane said there was also strong interest in HARDI's large trailed sprayers, including its 10,000 litre Commander that has boom options up to 54 metres and with all of the technology available.
That technology starts with ActivAir, then moves up to Triple Tier 12 rapid nozzle switching, then H-Select with new nozzle control and culminates with GeoSelect green-on-brown spot spraying.
"HARDI's spot spraying approach is different to the see-and-spray system - it is a drone data capture system," Mr Crane explained.
"A drone geolocates the weeds, the data is transferred to the sprayer which knows where they are and goes and sprays them.
"You know how much chemical you need before you enter the paddock," he said.
