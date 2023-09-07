Farm Weekly
Interest rate hold will be welcome

MW
By Mel Williams
September 7 2023 - 2:00pm
The RBA decision this week to keep interest rates on hold at 4.1 per cent for the third consecutive month will keep things steady for farmers.
FARMERS and home owners will welcome this week's decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia to hold interest rates.

