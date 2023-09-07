A designer and builder of farm machinery for more than 40 years, New South Wales-based Agrowplow is promoting its range of deep rippers to Western Australian farmers.
"We think our range of AP72 up to our big AP102 deep rippers is ideal for your soil types over here and AFGRI Equipment (the Agrowplow distributor in WA) do have some in stock," said Matthew Fyfe, Agrowplow's business development manager - who attended Dowerin Machinery Field Days.
"They range from working widths of 3.5 metres up to 12m - the AP102 can rip down to 750 millimetres, with leading-trailing shanks depth options of 450mm and 60mm.
"And there's a number of options for shanks - coulters, mulch blades, furrowers, inclusion plates, fertiliser tubes and sweeps."
Agrowplow displayed its most popular mid range AD240 Agrowdrill seed drill, suitable for smaller farms, at the field days
Its drills range from a three-point linkage machine up to 5.5m working width.
