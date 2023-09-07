Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Agrowplow promotes deep rippers in WA

By Mal Gill
September 7 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AFGRI Wongan Hills branch manager Brendan Barratt (left) and Agrowplow business development manager Matthew Fyfe with Agrowplows AD240 Agrowdrill seed drill.
AFGRI Wongan Hills branch manager Brendan Barratt (left) and Agrowplow business development manager Matthew Fyfe with Agrowplows AD240 Agrowdrill seed drill.

A designer and builder of farm machinery for more than 40 years, New South Wales-based Agrowplow is promoting its range of deep rippers to Western Australian farmers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.