The third machine in Waringa Distribution's Grégoire Besson tillage range, the Discordon one-pass finisher, is already proving its worth.
The display unit at the Dowerin Machinery Field Days last week - the first Discordon sold in Western Australia - belongs to York agricultural contractor John Davis and has covered about 3000 hectares.
"For me the one-pass is the key," Mr Davis said.
The Discordon is like an offset disc plough, with 13 hydraulic breakout tynes between the front and rear sets of discs, followed by either a cage roller or coil packers.
"Every time you cross the paddock it costs you money, so this machine can rip to 450 millmetres, cultivate and, with the discs, can incorporate lime or gypsum - it does a good job in one pass," said Waringa Distribution general manager Sam Abbott.
Mr Abbott said Grégoire Besson's head of research and development Cyril Thirouin was in Australia for two weeks to see how the machines handled local conditions, to talk to farmers and attend the Dowerin Field Days.
