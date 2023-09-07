Farm Weekly
Kellerberrin police standoff ends with self-inflicted gun shot wound

Darren O'Dea
By Darren O'Dea
Updated September 7 2023 - 7:44pm, first published 7:28pm
A man living in Kellerberrin is being airlifted to Perth after receiving a self-inflicted gun wound during a standoff with police this afternoon.
A 25-year-old man is being airlifted to Perth for critical medical care after a standoff ended with police near Kellerberrin late this afternoon.

