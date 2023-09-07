Man dies after self-inflicted wound

Farm Weekly
Kellerberrin police standoff ends with fatal self-inflicted gun shot wound

Darren O'Dea
By Darren O'Dea
Updated September 8 2023 - 11:10am, first published September 7 2023 - 7:28pm
A 25-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound after a standoff ended with police near Kellerberrin late Thursday afternoon.

