Farm Weekly
Home/News

Manunda Poll Merino sale at South Tammin tops at $12,500

By Kane Chatfield
September 8 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the $12,500 top-priced ram at the 18th annual Manunda Poll Merino on-property ram sale at Tammin last week were Mitchell Crosby (left), Nutrien Livestock Breeding, Manunda stud principals Luke and Wayne Button and Jake Finlayson, Livestock & Land, Nutrien Livestock, Cunderdin. The ram was purchased over the phone by the Wadlow family, Old Ashrose stud, Hallett, South Australia.
With the $12,500 top-priced ram at the 18th annual Manunda Poll Merino on-property ram sale at Tammin last week were Mitchell Crosby (left), Nutrien Livestock Breeding, Manunda stud principals Luke and Wayne Button and Jake Finlayson, Livestock & Land, Nutrien Livestock, Cunderdin. The ram was purchased over the phone by the Wadlow family, Old Ashrose stud, Hallett, South Australia.

Buyers demonstrated an air of confidence in the future of their Merino breeding programs to deliver a successful result at the 18th annual Manunda Poll Merino on-property ram sale at South Tammin last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.