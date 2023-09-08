The Tiarri Prime SAMM stud presented an exceptional line-up of quality rams at its on-property ram sale last week at Lake Grace, attracting plenty of buyers who bid up and elevated prices, ensuring a positive start to this year's ram sale season.
A catalogue of well-grown Prime SAMM sires with impressive carcase and wool traits led to a large buying panel made up of 21 registered buyers from the Great Southern, Wheatbelt and Mid West regions.
There was strong buyer support throughout the sale, predominantly from return and long-standing clients, along with new buyers who were eager to secure Tiarri genetics, pay up on their preferred lots, and enjoy the Tiarri team's hospitality.
The Elders and Nutrien Livestock selling teams had no dramas clearing 133 of the 140 rams on offer under the hammer, for an average of $1436.
In comparison, last year the stud sold 134 of the 140 rams offered at an average of $1386 and a gross of $185,700, which meant this year the average was up $50 and the gross was up by $5300.
The Tiarri team proudly offered the pen 100 ram for sale on behalf of the Breast Cancer Research Centre WA, with all its proceeds being donated to the 'Shearing for Liz Pink Day'.
Elders auctioneer and Gnowangerup agent James Culleton said the result of the sale was really positive.
"The sale definitely lifted above the expectations, which was great to see," Mr Culleton said.
"There was plenty of good buyer support from both return and new clients which was also very positive and made the sale progress nicely."
Mr Culleton said the line-up of Prime SAMM's was very impressive.
"The rams were all very even and presented really well, which is credit to the vendors," he said.
It was again the ram in pen 49 this year that achieved the $2900 top price, which after spirited bidding was knocked down to Tom Lynch, Limeric Enterprises, Hyden.
The 114 kilogram sire was sold with wool tests of 21.3 micron and a 98.7 per cent comfort factor (CF), while its scan figures were 49 millimetres eye muscle depth (EMD) and 5.8mm fat.
Mr Lynch said he has been buying rams from the stud for more than 10 years, saying the pen 49 ram was the best in the shed.
"He is a good long ram," Mr Lynch said.
"I was selecting on EMD, good wool characteristics and good growth for age."
Mr Lynch said the sire was in really good condition for its age, given it had only just lost it's lambs teeth.
Limeric Enterprises bought eight rams in the sale to an average of $1638.
Mr Lynch will be adding his purchases to his existing sire battery, and joining them with 3000 first cross (F1) SAMM ewes he runs at his property.
Paying the sale's second top price of $2700 was Tim Lloyd & Co, Newdegate, for a well-rounded sire from pen 66.
The June-drop 121kg ram had wool figures of 21.2 micron, and a 99pc CF to go with carcase scans of 45mm EMD and 7mm fat.
Mr Lloyd put together a team of five rams at the conclusion of the sale at an average of $2100, one for $2200, weighing 120kg, with wool figures of 20.5 micron, 98pc CF, 45mm EMD and 6.6mm fat, and an additional ram for $2100 weighing 124kg, with wool figures of 21.1 micron, 99.2pc CF, 46mm EMD and 6.3mm fat.
Woodanilling buyers, Jefferies Bros, paid the equal third top price of $2500, for a 133kg ram with wool figures of 22.6 micron, 98.5pc CF, with carcase scans of 49mm EMD and 7.5mm fat.
IF & KM Walker, Dunn Rock, purchased a team of 10 rams at an average of $1970, which included the remaining $2500 third top-priced ram that weighed in at 121kg, 21.9 micron, 99pc CF, 48mm EMD and 5.3mm fat.
Coming away from the sale as the volume buyer, securing a total of 25 rams at an average of $1112 was Dwight Ness, Ness Grazing, Newdegate.
Mr Ness paid a top of $1900 for a 110kg sire with wool tests of 22.8 micron, 98.2pc CF, and carcase scans of 44mm EMD and 6.6mm fat.
He said his family run a mob of 3400 Merino ewes which they will join to their new Prime SAMM rams.
"We were selecting heavily on good solid framed rams that had good depth and weren't too leggy," Mr Ness said.
Other buyers who purchased large teams at the top-end included PT & IM Jensen & Sons, Pingaring, who bought nine rams at an average of $1956, topping at $2400 and South Borden buyers JW & CJ Campbell purchased 12 rams at an average of $1841, to a top of $2100.
The Jensen family paid $2400 for a ram weighing 115kg, wool figures of 22.2 micron, 97.7pc CF, and carcase scans of 47mm EMD and 6.6mm fat.
The Campbell family's $2100 ram weighed in at 116kg, with wool figures of 22.2 micron, 98.1pc CF and carcase scans of 46mm EMD and 4.9mm fat.
Included in the Campbell's purchases was the pen 100 ram, which was generously bought for $2000, with all proceeds donated to the 'Shearing for Liz Pink Day'.
The pen 100 beauty weighed 119kg, with wool figures of 22.8 micron, 98.2pc CF and carcase scans of 45mm EMD and 8.8mm fat.
Other volume buyers included FS & KM James, Hyden, purchasing nine rams, averaging $1422, to a top of $1800 (twice), and Sewell & Co, Pingelly, also securing nine rams to a top of $1700 averaging $1211.
Stud co-principal Kelly-Anne Gooch said she was more than pleased with the result of the sale.
"This year's sale was one of our best ever, including our highest average which was really positive," Ms Gooch said.
"There were a lot of long-term buyers present as well as some fresh faces, and I want to thank them all for supporting us."
Ms Gooch said the Tiarri team was in its third year of DNA testing.
"It has helped with the selection process," she said.
"Some of our clients have said they have got an 80pc lambing with their ewe lambs."
Ms Gooch also said the Prime SAMMs give lots of sale options.
"You have the option to keep the ewe lambs as breeders or sell them, meaning you aren't trapped into a particular market," she said.
"The breed still has the wool so you have choices which is great."
