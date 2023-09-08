Farm Weekly
Home/News

Tiarri Prime SAMM, Lake Grace, sale averages $1436

By Kyah Peeti
September 8 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the top-priced $2900 ram was Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Roy Addis (left), Tiarri stud co-principal Kelly-Anne Gooch, top price buyer Tom Lynch, Limeric Enterprises, Hyden, and Elders stud stock manager Tim Spicer.
With the top-priced $2900 ram was Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Roy Addis (left), Tiarri stud co-principal Kelly-Anne Gooch, top price buyer Tom Lynch, Limeric Enterprises, Hyden, and Elders stud stock manager Tim Spicer.

The Tiarri Prime SAMM stud presented an exceptional line-up of quality rams at its on-property ram sale last week at Lake Grace, attracting plenty of buyers who bid up and elevated prices, ensuring a positive start to this year's ram sale season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.