Farm Weekly
Home/News

Douwana Dorpers sell to $2450 top at Nanson Showgrounds

By Kyah Peeti
September 8 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prices hit a high of $2450 at the Douwana Dorper ram sale, held at the Nanson Showgrounds on Monday. With the top-priced ram were Laurence Searle (left), Douwana Dorper stud, Douwana Dorper stud co-principal Jason Batten, Nutrien Livestock Mid West agent Craig Walker, buyers Tyson and Melissa Deutscher, Toprock Enterprises, Badgingarra, Nutrien Livestock trainee Maddie Goerling, Elders Muchea Livestock manager Graeme Curry and Douwana Dorper stud co-principal Kim Batten (front right).
Prices hit a high of $2450 at the Douwana Dorper ram sale, held at the Nanson Showgrounds on Monday. With the top-priced ram were Laurence Searle (left), Douwana Dorper stud, Douwana Dorper stud co-principal Jason Batten, Nutrien Livestock Mid West agent Craig Walker, buyers Tyson and Melissa Deutscher, Toprock Enterprises, Badgingarra, Nutrien Livestock trainee Maddie Goerling, Elders Muchea Livestock manager Graeme Curry and Douwana Dorper stud co-principal Kim Batten (front right).

The Batten family celebrated its 25th year of breeding exceptional Dorper genetics, at their sale at the Nanson Showgrounds on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.