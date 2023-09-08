The Batten family celebrated its 25th year of breeding exceptional Dorper genetics, at their sale at the Nanson Showgrounds on Monday.
The stud presented an outstanding, even line-up of quality Dorper sires that were the result of 25 years of breeding, incorporating consistent shedding ability, excellent weaning and post-weaning growth rates and an increased muscling throughout the flock, which was evident in the sires displayed at the sale.
This year's event attracted support from long-term clients, as well as some fresh faces who soaked up the Batten family's hospitality.
(Under the hammer results)
It was interfaced on the AuctionsPlus platform which remained busy throughout the sale, resulting in both a local and interstate buyer purchasing multiple rams, from the 19 buyers who were logged on and many catalogue views.
Buyers missed what could've been a very successful buying opportunity of Douwana genetics at this year's sale, with very tough seasonal and market conditions causing producers to offload sheep which affected the sale, and resulted in an average of $652 and a top price of $2450.
Nutrien Livestock Mid West agent Craig Walker was very impressed with the consistency of the rams that were offered by the Batten family.
"The sale today very much reflected the season, it was a bit tight in places," Mr Walker said.
"Some very good quality rams were bought by discerning buyers, securing exceptional shedding rams with very good maternal figures."
Mr Walker said that rams with high fat figures were keenly sought after, as well as maternal carcase production figures.
"The Batten family's 25 years of breeding Dorpers and the Douwana genetics, have been sought after locally, interstate and internationally, and it was a pleasure to stand up and sell their rams on their behalf," he said.
Achieving the sale's top price of $2450, which was paid by Tyson and Melissa Deutscher, Toprock Enterprises, Badgingarra, was a well-rounded, May 2022-drop, twin-born sire that encouraged buyers to bid up.
The 103.5 kilogram ram had a 74kg post weaning weight (PWWT), an 84kg yearling weight (YWT), and had raw scans of 4mm fat and 38mm eye muscle depth (EMD), post-weaning.
The Deutschers said they have been buying rams from the Batten family for three years and their $2450 ram, from pen 24, was the standout of the sale.
"We liked its shedding ability, along with its growth figures," Mr Deutscher said.
"The ram's conformation and length was also very impressive, he is a great ram."
The Deutschers purchased a second ram for $400 and will use both rams over the mob of 500 Dorper ewes they run at their property.
The second top-priced ram was knocked down to LE & M Farina, Mukinbudin, for $1800.
The 94.5kg, May 2022-drop ram had a 39kg weaning weight (WWT), 72.5kg PWWT, 85kg YWT and raw scans of 4.9mm fat and 40mm EMD, post-weaning.
The Farina family bought a total of 12 rams at an average of $613, which also included a second ram that they bought for $1400.
The lot eight ram had Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs) of -0.98 intramuscular fat (IMF), 5.06 shear force (SF5), 2.11 dressing percentage, 1.44pc lean muscle yield (LMY), 4.9 WWT, 8.4 PWWT, 9.2 YWT, 41kg WWT, 72.5kg PWWT, raw scans of 4.4mm fat and 37mm EMD, post-weaning, a 133.60 maternal carcase production (MCP) index and a 120.98 terminal carcase production (TCP) index.
Gilmore Earthmoving, Perenjori, purchased two rams to an average of $1400.
The account paid $1500 for a 84kg ram that has ASBVs of -0.92 IMF, 1.32 SF5, 2.78 dressing percentage, 1.69pc LMY, 5.4 WWT, 9.1 PWWT, 9.4 YWT, 40kg WWT, 59kg PWWT, raw scans of 3.8mm fat and 34.5mm EMD, post-weaning, a 136.15 MCP and a 132.08 TCP.
The Perenjori buyers paid $1300 for their second ram that has ASBVs of -0.76 IMF, 3.06 SF5, 2.39 dressing percentage, 0.78pc LMY, 4.6 WWT, 7.7 PWWT, 8.7 YWT, 31kg WWT, 56kg PWWT, raw scans of 31mm WWT, 56mm EMD, post-weaning, a MCP index of 129.44 and a TCP index of 119.41.
There were 22 rams bought via AuctionsPlus.
Of those, 17 went interstate and five went to a local buyer, to a top of $1050.
The volume buyers at the sale were Mingenew buyers Naomi Obst and Willem Burger, Kilkerran Agriculture, who purchased 13 rams at an average of $792.
They paid a high of $1700 for a ram weighing 100kg, with ASBVs of -0.67 IMF, 1.19 SF5, 1.96 dressing percentage, 0.64pc LMY, 6.0 WWT, 9.2 PWWT, 10.2 YWT, 33kg WWT, 43 PWWT, raw scans of 4.1mm fat and 35mm EMD, post-weaning, a MCP index of 131.22 and a TCP index of 122.38.
Also purchasing larger teams of rams was RE Fenny, Victoria Park, who bought eight rams averaging $625, to a top of $1000 (three times), and R & C Smith, Mukinbudin, who paid an average of $492 for six sires, topping at $800.
Prior to the sale the stud offered 100 top-quality ewes on AuctionsPlus, across 10 lots which all sold, at an average of $190 and a top of $240 on two occasions.
The ewes were all 2022-drop and the two top-priced lots went to Louise Findlay-Cooper, Ora Cooper Farms, Boyup Brook.
"We run White Dorpers and Dorpers and we were looking for a hardy line of ewes and we got them," Ms Findlay-Cooper said.
"We find the Dorpers are a very hardy animal that have minimal issues, so we wanted a good line of ewes through our existing Dorper line."
Douwana Dorper stud co-principal Kim Batten said it was nice to see some new faces at the sale and that the Batten family was thankful for their long-time buying support.
"The day started off well with the positivity of the ewe sale, I think the buyers will be rewarded in a few years when the market recovers," Mr Batten said.
"For the time being, we are thankful for our buyers who travel far and wide to support us, which gives us a lot of drive going forward.
"Due to the current market and seasonal conditions, the sale went how we expected it to.
"It is nice that buyers who have supported us through the journey came away with a few bargains."
Mr Batten said the family would continue to improve their flock.
"It's reassuring to hear so many positive stories of the Dorpers doing amazingly well in a tough season," he said.
"When the going gets tough the tough get going."
