Rocks Gone displays 100th Reefinator at Dowerin Machinery Field Days

By Mal Gill
September 9 2023 - 2:00pm
Rocks Gone national sales manager John Fermia with the 100th H4 Reefinator.
Turning unproductive rock capping into seedbed soil was celebrated with a special centenary milestone for Rocks Gone at the Dowerin Machinery Field Days.

