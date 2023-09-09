Turning unproductive rock capping into seedbed soil was celebrated with a special centenary milestone for Rocks Gone at the Dowerin Machinery Field Days.
The machine Rocks Gone had on display at the field days was the 100th H4 Reefinator proudly produced by the company, it's national sales manager John Fermia pointed out.
"Rocks Gone has produced several hundred machines in total, but this is our 100th H4 Reefinator, our most popular model," Mr Fermia said.
"They have been sold mainly through Western Australia, South Australia and some into Victoria.
"There is also a version of it for mining applications, being our DFC9 product.
"They are proudly built here in WA, with our manufacturing facility at Manjimup, head office at Kewdale and we source locally made components."
The heavy-duty machine designed specifically for rough and rocky country has two rows of hydraulic breakout tynes - four in front and five behind - and a cable operated blade so it can rip, mix, crush and level.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.