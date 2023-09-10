Worldwide Construction Machinery (WCM), based at Maddington, had a successful Dowerin Machinery Field Days - reporting strong interest and a couple of "almost" sales in the first half of the first day.
The family-owned company manufactures the WCM range using top quality Japanese components and carries Sunward machinery that is made in China.
Company representative Jimmy Chen said interest in its excavators, bobcats, loaders, tractors and graders had been strong during the Dowerin Machinery Field Days.
"We have had many more visitors this year than last year and a couple of farmers said they came to the field days just to talk to us," Mr Chen said.
"Generally, this season has been good for us and interest is increasing for next year."
WCM is a Western Australian company that has been in operation since 1984 and Mr Chen said stock tended to fly out the door, which made it difficult to hold a lot of machinery - which was a good problem to have.
