Worldwide Construction Machinery in demand at Dowerin field days

By Mel Williams
September 10 2023 - 2:00pm
Worldwide Construction Machinery representatives Jimmy Chen (left) and David Newton.
Worldwide Construction Machinery (WCM), based at Maddington, had a successful Dowerin Machinery Field Days - reporting strong interest and a couple of "almost" sales in the first half of the first day.

