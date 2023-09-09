Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Dalwallinu's Conquest Group unveils new products at Dowerin Machinery Field Days

By Mal Gill
September 9 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conquest Group managing director Tim Wallace with a new liquid fertiliser cart, one of two new products the group displayed at the Dowerin Machinery Field Days.
Conquest Group managing director Tim Wallace with a new liquid fertiliser cart, one of two new products the group displayed at the Dowerin Machinery Field Days.

NEW products are coming from Dalwallinu-based Conquest Group with two attracting attention at the Dowerin Machinery Field Days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.