NEW products are coming from Dalwallinu-based Conquest Group with two attracting attention at the Dowerin Machinery Field Days.
They included a 7000 litre tow behind liquid fertiliser cart with a 400L water tank on the front for wash down and clean up.
"It's a new product for us, we've just started making them and already there's quite a lot of interest," said Conquest Group managing director Tim Wallace.
"We are running it with a furrow management system," he said.
The other new item attracting interest was an angled frame for up to eight IBC liquid cages.
"A remotely operated chemical mixing station is another new product we are developing but we couldn't get it to Dowerin in time," Mr Wallace explained.
"The frame for IBC cages matches up with the chemical mixing station so that only about 100 millilitres is left behind when you pump the chemical out, instead of up to 30L when the IBC cage is sitting flat," he said.
Mr Wallace said farmers should check conquestgroup.com.au regularly for new product releases.
