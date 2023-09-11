A new page began in the history book of the Narrogin-based Darijon Merino and Poll Merino stud.
John and Vicky Eckersley held their first annual ram sale at the Narrogin ram shed, having taken over the stud from the Chadwick family earlier this year.
As long-time clients themselves prior to buying the stud, the Eckersley family were well-supported by regular buyers and sold 54 of the 65 Merino and Poll Merino rams offered for sale at an average of $819.
The majority of the offering was Poll Merino rams, with the first six of the sale blade shorn and shedded, with the remainder machine shorn and paddock run.
Of the 55 Poll Merinos offered, 46 sold at an average of $852 and included the sale's top price of $1400.
This was paid for the big, upstanding 103 kilogram ram in pen one by Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Mitchell Crosby, who was buying on behalf of Rockdale Farming Co, Rockdale Valley stud, Muntadgin.
With wool test results of 17.5 micron, 19.7 CV and 99.5 per cent comfort factor (CF), the ram was bred from the Darijon Rifle family, which Darijon stud classer Ashley Lock said, from which Brendon Mayer, Rockdale Valley, had been targeting genetics over the past few years.
Mr Lock said the sale-topping blade-shorn ram, which was shown by the stud at the recent Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Merino Ram Sale at Katanning was "a big stretchy animal, a big long sheep with good safe medium wool".
The ram was one of two purchased on behalf of Rockdale Valley stud, with the second coming from pen five, which was another 103kg Poll Merino with wool figures of 21.5 micron, 17.2 CV and 99.2pc CF, for which it paid $800.
Darijon also offered 10 Merino rams, eight were sold under the hammer at an average of $625 and to a top of $700 twice.
One of the top-priced Merino buyers was Clinton Davis, MJ & KP Davis, Brookton.
Mr Davis selection at $700 was an 82kg ram with wool figures of 16.9 micron, 22.5 CV and 99.7pc CF.
It was one of three rams purchased by Mr Davis, who also snapped up two Poll Merino rams in the first row for the equal second sale top of $1200 and $1000 respectively.
When selecting the rams for use in his 3000-head mated ewe enterprise, Mr Davis said he was looking at the style and character of the wool as well as the body shape.
The other top-priced Merino buyer was Gary Lorrimar, BH Styles & Partners, Narrogin, who added the 80kg ram with its fleece testing at 16.8 micron, 20.0 CV and 99.9pc CF, to his selection of five Poll Merino rams to take home a total of six rams at an average of $883 for the afternoon.
He also paid the equal second-top sale price of $1200 for one of the Poll Merino rams, which had wool figures of 17 micron, 16.5 CV and 100pc CF and weighed in at 94kg.
Mr Lorrimar has a long connection with Darijon, with his father-in-law having bought from the stud for many years before him, and said his half-dozen rams were chosen based on their constitution and wool quality for use over his 1500-head mated ewe flock.
Volume buyer was again Chad Hawksley, RM Hawksley & Co, Narrogin, who bought 11 Poll Merino rams at an average of $855.
This included paying to the equal second sale top of $1200 for an 88kg ram with wool measuring 18.9 micron, 16.4 CV and 99.8pc CF.
As well as attending the sale as stud classer, Mr Lock was also there in his capacity as a Nutrien Livestock, Narrogin agent to buy on behalf of two clients.
One was BE & RD Hardie, Narrogin, for whom he bought 10 rams, two of which were Merinos, at an average of $640 and to a top of $800 for one of the shedded Poll Merino rams offered in the first six lots.
That ram weighed 94kg and had wool test figures including 19 micron, 17.3 CV and 99.2pc CF.
Mr Lock also snapped up three Merino and two Poll Merino rams for a total of five at an average of $620 and to a top of $700 on behalf of RR Stott, Narrogin.
A further five Poll Merino rams were secured by Mr Lock's Nutrien colleague Mr Crosby for a Northam account at an average of $960 and to a top of $1000 for four of them.
Owen Gath, AM & GA Gath, Cuballing, bought six Poll Merino rams at an average of $783 and to a top of $900 for an 83kg ram with wool figures of 17.1 micron, 17.5 CV and 100pc CF.
Mike Armstrong, MG & GM Armstrong, Nomans Lake, has bought from the stud for about five years and returned for three more rams this year to use over his 1200 head Merino ewe flock.
Mr Armstrong paid an average of $767 for his three rams, including to $900 for a 77kg Poll Merino ram with wool testing at 17.7 micron, 18.1 CV and 99.8pc CF.
"I was looking for rams with nice soft white wool in the medium," Mr Armstrong said.
Another three Poll Merino rams were bought by W & D Rick, Narrogin, who paid $1100 twice and $900 for the third.
