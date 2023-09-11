A quality line-up of well-grown, Wheatbelt-bred Poll Merino rams and good local buying support ensured a successful result at last week's Old Aprelia on-property Poll Merino ram sale at Southern Cross where prices hit a high of $3000.
After hosting its inaugural sale last year as a helmsman auction, the Panizza family this year made the change to an open cry auction and it paid dividends, with both prices and the number of rams sold up on last year.
Under the control of the Elders selling team, headed by auctioneer Steele Hathway, the stud sold 56 rams from 79 offered to 11 different buyers, at an average of $1300 and to a top of $3000.
(Under the hammer results)
In comparison to last year, the stud sold six more rams and the average was up more than $150, ensuring a good result for the Panizza family and the Elders selling team.
Elders Merredin branch manager Andrew Peters said it was a good solid sale for the stud with both the number of rams sold and prices up on last year.
"It was an excellent presentation of rams from the stud and a credit to the Panizza family and the efforts they have put into developing the stud," Mr Peters said.
"There was very good buying support right through the offering which was particularly pleasing and encouraging to see given the tough conditions in the industry at present.
"Buyers were certainly still willing to pay good money for the top sheep to ensure they keep their breeding programs moving forward."
Equally as happy with the sale result was Old Aprelia stud co-principal James Panizza.
Mr Panizza said they were very happy with the sale result in terms of the prices and clearance given the current position of the industry.
"It was pleasing to see both return and new buyers operating in the sale and showing their positivity despite the current climate we are operating in," Mr Panizza said.
"So thank you to everyone that helped out and supported the day.
"Hopefully we are at the bottom of the cycle now and the markets turn around.
"The buying support in the sale and the positive result gives us confidence to keep our breeding program moving forward.
"We are committed to our stud program and this commitment has seen us purchase three new stud sires this year."
The sale started off strongly with nine rams selling for more than $2000 in the first 25 offered and it was in this group that the sale's $3000 top-priced ram was found.
Taking top price honours in the team was an upstanding, long-bodied, 139 kilogram ram when it was knocked down to return buyers Eiffler family, Eiffler Farming, South Yilgarn.
The ram had wool figures of 20.5 micron, 3.4 SD and 99.8 per cent comfort factor (CF).
Justin Eiffler said he liked the top-priced ram as it had both good meat and wool traits.
"He has a soft, white wool with good staple length and a large, plain body," Mr Eiffler said.
"We have been purchasing from Old Aprelia for the past six to seven years and we have been happy with the results we have been getting.
"They are large framed, heavy cutting sheep that are bred for our part of the Wheatbelt."
Along with purchasing the top-priced ram, the Eifflers purchased another nine rams from the line-up to finish with a team of 10 at an average of $1700, to also make them the volume buyers of the sale.
In their other selections they paid the day's $2700 equal third top price for a 146.5kg ram with wool measurements of 20 micron, 3.6 SD and 99.9pc CF and $2500 for a 139.5kg ram which had wool figures of 17.9 micron, 3.4 SD and 99.8pc CF.
Also in the team headed to the Eiffler's property was a 131.5kg with wool figures of 19.3 micron, 3.4 SD and 99.9pc CF at $2100.
Mr Eiffler said they would be looking to join 2500 ewes to Merinos this year which would be slightly up on last year.
"We are sticking with our sheep despite the market conditions as we are confident the market will come good again," he said.
"They also fit in well and complement our 4000 hectare cropping program which is mainly wheat."
The second top price in the offering was $2800 bid by return buyers Warrachuppin Farms, Westonia, for a 144kg ram that measured 21.3 micron, 3.7 SD and 99.4pc CF in the wool.
The ram was one of six knocked down to Warrachuppin Farms at an average of $1467.
Merredin producers P & A Alvaro were also strong at the top end of the sale purchasing four rams at an average of $1650.
They paid a top of $2700, equal third top price, for a ram which had wool figures of 19.5 micron, 3.4 SD and 99.9pc CF to go with a bodyweight of 132kg.
Other buyers to secure rams at more than $2000 were new buyers the Della Bosca family, YP+ AG, Westonia, purchasing three rams to a top of $2400 and an average of $1900, while old clients LJ & JG Borona, South Moorine Rock, averaged $1200 over a team of four that topped at $2100.
The second biggest buyer in terms of numbers purchased behind the Eiffler family was return buyer TL & JM Pope, Moorine Rock.
The Popes worked their way through the catalogue and finished the sale with seven rams knocked down to them to a top of $1800 and an average of $1386.
Not far behind the Popes in terms of numbers was new buyer R & E Nicholson & Son, Moorine Rock, which purchased six sires at an average of $700 and to a top of $1000, while new buyers KK & LD Kent, South Bodallin and returning clients Sanman Nominees Pty Ltd, Yilgarn, both went home with five rams on the ute at averages of $1480 and $880 respectively.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.