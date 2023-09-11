Farm Weekly
Old Aprelia sale reaches $3000 high at Southern Cross

By Jodie Rintoul
September 11 2023 - 5:00pm
With the $3000 top-priced ram the Panizza familys Old Aprelia on-property Poll Merino ram sale at Southern Cross last week were Elders, Merredin branch manager Andrew Peters (left), Holly Panizza, Elders, Darkan agent Mitch Clarke, Jacob Panizza, buyer Ted Eiffler, Isaac Panizza, buyer Justin Eiffler and James and Sally Panizza.
A quality line-up of well-grown, Wheatbelt-bred Poll Merino rams and good local buying support ensured a successful result at last week's Old Aprelia on-property Poll Merino ram sale at Southern Cross where prices hit a high of $3000.

