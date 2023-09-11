AS last farmer on the Morawa-Yalgoo Road, Grant Borgward had the value of the Bednar Terraland TO 6000 chisel plough he sells demonstrated on his own farm this season.
"It's saved us this season," said Mr Borgward, who with brother Clint, ripped 20,000 hectares on their farm with the Terraland.
"At this stage of the season we've got a good looking crop to harvest," he said at the Dowerin Machinery Field Days.
"Without ripping, we wouldn't have a crop at all.
"You can see that from the headlands where we didn't rip.
"The difference in growth between the headlands and the cropped area is really dramatic now the weather's warmer - wheat on the headlands is dead or dying of thirst, while the crop is vigorous and growing.
"We've on marginal country, its station country next door and so far we've only had 65 millimetres of growing season rain, so every drop that lands on the place has to count.
"Deep ripping allows the moisture into the soil and down to the root zone."
Mr Borgward said the difference in growing potential between ripped and non-ripped ground on his own farm told "a powerful story of how to grow a crop in a dry season".
He imports and sells two tillage products made by Czech agricultural company Bednar.
The first is the Terraland TO 6000 for one-pass deep ripping down to 550-600mm, or 750mm with optional longer legs, removing hard pans, delving and mixing clay and incorporating lime, all while leaving an excellent seedbed.
The second is the Swifterdisc XE 12400 disc cultivator for chopping and mixing stubbles, incorporating lime, killing weeds and leaving an impressive level seedbed.
But in a tight season such as the current one, the Terraland is the machine that will make money, Mr Borgward said.
"Based on our experience on our farm, I don't know of any investment that will give farmers a quicker return than a payment on a Terraland," he said.
