A decline in the number of working shearers in Australia over the past 30 years has left some woolgrowers desperate, however there is a team that is willing to go above and beyond to get the job done.
New Zealand family-owned business, trading as Murphy Shearing WA, which is now run by Mike Murphy and is the next generation to take over the business, still continues to be successful after 45 years of servicing WA wool producers.
The team prides itself on a set of values it has followed from the beginning, providing clients with quality, efficient and reliable services.
In the 1980s, after shearing prestigiously for the New Zealand shearing team, Mr Murphy's father Des, joined his uncle Mark, who had a joint business with shearing contractor Steve Bain to form MnB Shearing, which serviced WA.
Over the years the business transformed into Murphy Shearing, at a time when there was no shortage of men with a handpiece, especially in New Zealand.
The key driver behind making the business bigger was just that, there were too many shearers in New Zealand and the wages overseas were better.
"This way, back then, my family were able to shear all year round and follow the shearing seasons internationally," Mr Murphy said.
The business now has a team of nine hard-working members, four shearers, two wool handlers, a wool presser, classer and most importantly a cook, which happens to be Mr Murphy's mother, Janene, who the team refers to as MumaNene.
With three generations of shearers behind him, there was no doubt he would be born with the shearing bug.
"I basically grew up in a shearing shed," Mr Murphy said.
When he made shearing a career at 23, he took a job offer in Wyoming, United States, and travelled as a shearer for 12 years before returning to the family business.
"Shearing wasn't really a career choice for me when I was young because I had grown up around it," he said.
"But I had the skills and could travel while doing it, so it all worked hand-in-hand really."
Mr Murphy said he often heard people say shearing was either in your blood or it wasn't - and years later he still can't break away from the lifestyle.
"I always come back to shearing," he said.
"I've worked on farms and tried building, but I always want to shear.
"I miss it too much."
Aside from the shearing, making connections with like-minded people is something Mr Murphy embraces.
"The camaraderie in the shed and building working relationships with farmers is really enjoyable, along with being able to travel," he said.
"For the most part of my career I have enjoyed the physical nature of the job and the mental side too.
"Although it is mentally challenging, pushing targets and meeting goals that you have set is a great feeling, you are always pushing yourself."
Nowadays, the Murphy shearing team still makes the annual commute to shear in WA, servicing 13 clients from Southern Cross to Newdegate and Lake King, down to Rocky Gully.
"Traditionally shearing in Southern Cross is a bit earlier so we'll work our way down to Rocky Gully, which is closer to the coast so they shear a bit later," he said.
"Between those 13 clients we'll shear approximately 65,000 sheep over a three and a half month period from July 24 to November 14."
In the off-season, three of the team members work for various WA contractors as they are WA-based, while two follow the shearing circuit around the world, spending a lot of time in the United Kingdom.
"I like to use this time to be back in New Zealand with my family," Mr Murphy said.
"I usually work for local farmers or contractors before returning to WA the following year.
"The sheep are getting bigger so rest time is always good, but I always end up shearing anyway."
Long-time client, Doug Giles, who farms Merinos at Newdegate, has been using the Murphy family's business for 30 years.
"It's great to be able to walk into the shearing shed and know the shearers, classers and the cook already," Mr Giles said.
"The Murphy family are excellent, they have always been reliable and done an outstanding job with no problems or complaints.
"I would recommend them to anyone."
