Murphy Shearing WA is a major shearing success

By Kyah Peeti
September 12 2023 - 7:00pm
The Murphy Shearing WA team from 2018, Des (Dick) Murphy (left), Brian Wolfe, Dave Devlin, Jayson Foley, Kelsey Anderson, Pania Ratima, Mike Murphy and Matt Tehau (right).
A decline in the number of working shearers in Australia over the past 30 years has left some woolgrowers desperate, however there is a team that is willing to go above and beyond to get the job done.

