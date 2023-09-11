Farm Weekly
Home/News

Ronald McDonald House in Nedlands provides care for children in need

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
September 11 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kevin* has been a volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House for 12 years and enjoyed spreading joy with the residents and staff.
Kevin* has been a volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House for 12 years and enjoyed spreading joy with the residents and staff.

WALKING into the Ronald McDonald House in Nedlands, you would be forgiven for forgetting there was a hospital only a stone's throw away.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Peart

Jasmine Peart

Journalist

Jasmine is a earnest listener and a passionate advocate for justice. She feels privileged to be trusted by farmers across Western Australia to tell their truth.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.