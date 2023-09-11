Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

InterGrain launches new Firefly noodle wheat variety

By Jasmine Peart
September 12 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre wheat quality and technical markets manager Larisa Cato with InterGrain wheat breeder Dan Mullan enjoying udon noodles made with the new variety Firefly.
Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre wheat quality and technical markets manager Larisa Cato with InterGrain wheat breeder Dan Mullan enjoying udon noodles made with the new variety Firefly.

A yield jump of 11-15 per cent doesn't come along often and when it does it is reason to celebrate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.