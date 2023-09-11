A yield jump of 11-15 per cent doesn't come along often and when it does it is reason to celebrate.
InterGrain has released its new noodle wheat variety, Firefly, which promises to average a yield advantage of 11-15pc higher than Zen and Calingiri.
Named with a nod to its luminescent potential, Firefly is set to cast its brilliance across WA noodle paddocks in 2024 with its high yield, good disease resistance and Australian Noodle Wheat (ANW) end-use quality attributes, balancing the needs of growers and noodle makers.
Launched by InterGrain wheat breeder Dan Mullan at the Bolgart wheat national variety trial site last week, this broadly adapted mid-slow maturing ANW promises to light up the wheat landscape.
Mr Mullan has had his eye on Firefly for the past few years of the breeding process (Firefly has been in development since 2015), saying it ws a clear standout.
He said he had been patiently waiting to produce enough seed to get it to growers and was really relieved that he could get it out to them this year.
It was normal in breeding to achieve a two or three per cent yield jump, but something in the double digits was incredibly rare.
"I've been looking at this one in the paddock for the last couple of years and it looks amazing in the paddock, and yields have been fantastic too," Mr Mullan said.
"Trialled as IGW8192, Firefly consistently stood out in the noodle wheat breeding program with outstanding yields.
"So there's definitely a win there for the grower."
Mr Mullan believes Firefly will benefit WA growers as it will increase profitability for growers through yield.
"It's about more grain and more profit in the growers back pocket for no additional input," he said.
The large jump in yield came from Mr Mullan and the team at InterGrain branching outside of the typical noodle wheat varieties they would breed with.
Given that noodle wheat is such a specialty wheat, there are limited options for breeders to play with.
"One of the challenges with noodles, because it's such a specialty quality type, the genetics are quite tight, so the pool is small to draw from," Mr Mullan said.
Instead, InterGrain used hard wheat, which helped contribute to the yield jump, however Mr Mullan said it made the breeding process much more difficult.
"We've actually brought in some different genetic background so that we can improve on the yield," he said.
Firefly has an effective disease resistance profile, similar to Zen, including strong stripe and yellow leaf spot resistance, while providing good grain size and hectolitre weight.
It is a mid-slow maturing wheat ideally suited to late April through to early May sowings, similar to Zen and Calingiri.
This will benefit growers if they can extend the season length.
An earlier sowing will equal greater biomass accumulation, which will result in greater yield at the end of the season.
"This plant type does particularly well, in that sense, it's got a slightly longer spike," Mr Mullan said.
"So it has a few extra grains to fill, but the plant actually fills between the rows in the crop quite well too so it has a slightly higher biomass."
Mr Mullan said WA's size of production of noodle wheat was relatively low, with lots of competition from the hard wheat space in terms of agronomic performance.
He hoped Firefly would be able to mitigate some of this and become popular with WA growers.
With the potential of a price premium in the future for noodle wheat growers, InterGrain is hoping there will be a large uptake in the variety.
WA has been producing high-quality noodle wheat for Udon and similar noodle markets for over four decades and has gained global recognition for its ability to grow grain that perfectly matches the preferences of Udon noodle consumers in Japan and South Korea.
Earlier this year Mr Mullan and InterGrain chief executive officer Tress Walmsley travelled to Japan and Korea to share information about InterGrain's new generation of noodle varieties with Japanese stakeholders.
"We were pleased that during our trip, Firefly received the tick of approval from the Japanese market," Mr Mullan said.
"InterGrain has strong relationships with Japanese and Korean Udon processors and scientists to ensure its unique noodle wheat breeding program is tailored to continually improve noodle colour and texture for the premium export market.
The noodle market is a somewhat "special" market to WA, according to Mr Mullan, and he said it was important to maintain competitiveness.
At the launch of Firefly, WA growers and grain industry stakeholders were delighted in a noodle sensory workshop with Larisa Cato from the Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre where they were invited to put their noodle slurping abilities to the test.
Firefly is available for planting in 2024 and interested growers should place seed orders with local WA Seedclub members and/or resellers as soon as possible.
