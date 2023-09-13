Farm Weekly
V&V Walsh, Bunbury, adds extra processing shifts

By Brooke Littlewood
September 13 2023 - 1:00pm
More shifts to process big lamb backlog
A major livestock processor has shaken up its roster by introducing a Saturday shift, as it looks to clear a surge of lambs coming onto the market.

