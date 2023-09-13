Farm Weekly
WA delegation discusses live sheep trade ban in Canberra

By Bree Swift
Updated September 14 2023 - 10:28am, first published 9:00am
The WA Canberra delegation and its accompanying members. Front row: Shearing Industry Association president Darren Spencer (left), WoolProducers Australia chief executive Jo Hall, Sheep Producers Australia chief executive Bonnie Skinner, Sheep Producers Australia board director and Pastoralist and Graziers Association of WA member Bindi Murray, Association for Sheep Husbandry, Excellence, Evaluation and Production executive officer Sarah Brown and the Livestock Collective director Steven Bolt. Back row: WAFarmers livestock president Geoff Pearson (left), Australian Livestock Exporters Council chief executive Mark Harvey Sutton, WAFarmers vice president and wool industry representative Steve McGuire, National Farmers Federation vice president David Jochinke, Livestock and Rural Transport Association WA vice president Ben Sutherland and WAFarmers president John Hassell.
Despite only being given a 20 minute timeslot with Australia's Federal Agriculture Minister, members of a Western Australian delegation to Canberra say last week's trip was worthwhile due to their conversations with several Federal politicians who could influence Labor's policy to ban live sheep exports by sea.

