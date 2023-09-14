Farm Weekly
Home/News

WAFarmers and Police Minister butt heads on gun laws re-write

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
September 14 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WAFarmers president John Hassell said his organisation does not support the premise on which the primary producers firearm licence is being created.
WAFarmers president John Hassell said his organisation does not support the premise on which the primary producers firearm licence is being created.

Discussions between WAFarmers and the State's Police Minister around the creation of a new firearms licence for WA's primary producers appear to have stalled, with the group's president saying he does not believe that the premise for changing the State's firearm laws is correct.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bree Swift

Bree Swift

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.