Shearing For Liz Pink Day a big success

By Kane Chatfield
September 16 2023 - 10:00am
Trevor Ryan (left) and event co-cordinator Quentin Davies, Yorkrakine, with Elders Wyalkatchem wool and livestock agent Russell Wood at the Shearing For Liz Pink Day on Saturday which raised more than $100,000 for Breast Cancer Research Centre - WA.
The 10th anniversary of the annual Shearing For Liz Pink Day at Yorkrakine on Saturday evening was celebrated in style with more than $103,000 raised for breast cancer research.

