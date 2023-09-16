The 10th anniversary of the annual Shearing For Liz Pink Day at Yorkrakine on Saturday evening was celebrated in style with more than $103,000 raised for breast cancer research.
While attendee numbers were down marginally on previous events, it didn't hamper the enthusiasm of the passionate crowd that turned out to the Davies family's pink-themed shearing shed to support the fundraising event and raise their sights on the extensive list of auction items generously donated by the local and wider community and businesses.
The popular community fundraising event organised by the Davies family and the Jumbuk Shearing team has now raised more than $500,000 for Professor Arlene Chan and the team at Breast Cancer Research Centre - WA (BCRCWA).
The Pink Shearing For Liz Day was founded by Jumbuk Shearing's Tom Reed and his wife Lucy in memory of their close friend Liz Roberts who died in 2014 after an eight-year battle with metastatic breast cancer.
Guests at the event watched before auctioneer Jim Sangalli roused the crowd who bid spiritedly on items up for grabs in the auction.
With an entry fee, guests enjoyed a blade shearing demonstration by the Jumbuk Shearing team, refreshments, freshly cooked wood-fired pizzas by Bernie Quade, Quade AgriServices, Wyalkatchem, door prizes and live music by the Tinny band supporting local talent.
There was overwhelming support from the business and community to donate items to the charity auction and unfortunately not everyone can be mentioned with 53 items generously donated.
Some of the higher priced items included a 2700 bushel pink stenciled silo from Moylan Silos, Kellerberrin, which sold for $20,000 to Tegan and Avery Maitland, Yorkrakine.
The Maitlands also paid $2700 for two bags of Regiment XC Canola seed from Pacific Seeds.
AgLime, Lancelin, donated 250 tonnes of lime, split into a 100-tonne load (excluding freight) which sold for $2100 to Brendan Boyle, Broomehill and three 50t loads (including freight) which sold from $2600 to a $3500 top price, paid by Colin Hutchinson, Yorkrakine.
The Blight family, Seymour Park stud, Highbury, paid $9000 for 20t of Barfeeds pellets from the House family, Barloo stud, Gnowangerup.
A cattle carcase donated by the Bookham family and cut and packed by Quin's Gourmet Meats sold to $1900 per quarter, while Cardiff lamb also processed by Quin's Gourmet Meats, sold to $750 per side.
A signed cricket bat of the 2019 Australian World Cup team donated by the WACA sold to Nick Sattler for $1400 and Noel Miguel, Beacon, bid $1300 for a dinner for four guests at Parliament House. with Central Wheatbelt MLA Mia Davies, The Nationals WA.
Jumbuk Shearing's two sets of pink shears sold for $750 each, while two dozen eggs home grown from the Quade girl's 'Quade Eggs', Wyalkatchem, sold for $150.
Quentin Davies said donations were still coming in and welcomed further donations if people were interested in supporting the cause.
Mr Davies said with the successful Pink Shearing Day combined with the sale rams and other donations, he was hopeful of breaking last year's record total.
"The crowd was a bit smaller this year but the auction was unbelievable," Mr Davies said.
"I say it every year, I'm so overwhelmed with the support we received for contributions to the auction and the enthusiasm and bidding spirit from the people in attendance was awesome.
"The generosity of people donating items for the auction is enormous and people are realising when they buy a drum of oil worth $1400 for $1300, they actually haven't made a donation.
"But buying eggs for $150 and sides of lamb for $700 they are actually donating to the cause.
"I can't thank everyone involved enough, the support is truly appreciated."
"Shearing For Liz and BRDC - WA is just one of many organisations people are starting to support now and I think it's great Shearing For Liz has generated this interest for a lot of people.
"What we try to highlight is talking about breast cancer and early detection.
"So many people are affected by it and understand this money raised is going into research to save and extend people's lives."
The total amount presented to BCRCWA at the end of the year continues to grow with the initiative for WA sheep breeders to donate the proceeds from one of their sale rams this selling season has again been well supported by breeders and buyers so far.
Mr Davies said it wasn't too late to take part in the fundraising incentive and encouraged more Merino and terminal/maternal sheep breeders to consider generously donating the proceeds from one of their sale rams.
"We look forward to further breeder participation in this worthy and rewarding fundraising venture and joining our very dedicated fundraising team," he said.
"Involvement in this initiative will encourage breast cancer awareness and education in respective breeders' communities and among their clients' friends and businesses they touch through farming and community contacts."
More information or to nominate a ram call Tim Spicer, Elders, on 0427 812 194 or Mitchell Crosby, Nutrien Livestock, on 0438 918 992.
To make a donation to the Shearing For Liz Pink Day for BCRC-WA, call Quentin Davies on 0408 346 519 or Tom Reed 0432 443 406.
