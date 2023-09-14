There were four other buyers outside those already mentioned who purchased double figure teams and the biggest of these was return buyer WH Davis & Son, Kulin, who picked up 16 Poll sires (nine Quailerup Wests and seven Eastville Parks) under the hammer to a top of $3200 and an average of $1019, while the Hawksley family, RM Hawksley, Cuballing, purchased 13 Polls (10 Eastville Parks and three Quailerup Wests) under the hammer to a top of $1800 and an average of $1184.