The first ram to be bought at $1100 by Mr Gillam was the ram from pen three that had ASBVs of 0.58 BWT, 11.3 WWT, 16.8 PWWT, -0.9 PFAT, 2.0 PEMD and a TCP index of 142, while the second ram was in pen 26 and had ASBVs of 0.38 BWT, 10.2 WWT, 16.6 PWWT, -0.7 PFAT, 3.1 PEMD and a TCP index of 156.7.