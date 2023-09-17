Farm Weekly
Home/News

Tipperary Poll Dorset stud, Walkaway, hosted its sale last week

By Kyah Peeti
September 17 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prices reached a high of $1250 at the Tipperary Poll Dorset ram sale last week. Stud co-principal Randal Levett (left), is holding the top-priced sire, with Elders auctioneer Graeme Curry, buyer Jorja Hamersley, Hamersley Fairfield, Walkaway and Nutrien Livestock Mid West agent Craig Walker.
Prices reached a high of $1250 at the Tipperary Poll Dorset ram sale last week. Stud co-principal Randal Levett (left), is holding the top-priced sire, with Elders auctioneer Graeme Curry, buyer Jorja Hamersley, Hamersley Fairfield, Walkaway and Nutrien Livestock Mid West agent Craig Walker.

The Levett family, Tipperary Poll Dorset stud, Walkaway, offered its usual outstanding line-up of quality Poll Dorset and White Suffolk Composite rams at the Nanson Showgrounds last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.