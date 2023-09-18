Buyers were the winners in Merino circles at Esperance recently with two sales and three stud offerings merged into one fixture at the Esperance Showgrounds.
Traditionally the Ledwith family, Dudinin, has held its Kolindale Merino and Poll Merino sale on day one at the venue, ahead of the Pickering family's Derella Downs Merinos and Pyramid Poll sale the following day on-property at Cascades.
But with the Ledwiths having purchased the Pickering's studs last year, it prompted the one venue triple header and with many buyers and agents regulars at both sales, it meant one day less out of busy working schedules, reduced travel and an opportunity to compare bloodlines pen to pen.
Polled and horned rams were interspersed throughout the catalogue with small runs from each of the studs resulting in up-down selling for auctioneers James Culleton, Elders, who stood over the Kolindale offering and Neil Brindley, in charge of the Derella Downs and Pyramid Poll offering for Nutrien Livestock.
By day's end 229 rams had gone under the hammer with 179 selling at auction and others after, for a top price of $6500 for a Pyramid Poll in Lot 51 and average of $1306, a solid result given there were only 15 registered buyers.
The three next best prices, $6000, $5250, and $4100 were also for Pyramid Poll sires with all four rams going the way of long-time regular top bracket buyers the Whiting family, BT Whiting & Co, Cascade.
They put together a classy team of 17 at a $2675 average, which could well be returning to their birthplace given the Whitings are leasing and share-farming the Pickering's property.
Several of their selections including the three highest price, were first-drop sons of buzz sire Wiringa Park Prince Philip 200037, bought by Pyramid Poll in partnership with Woodyarrup stud, Broomehill, for $40,000 in 2021, a sire stamping its mark wherever it has been used.
The 126 kilogram top- priced ram tested 20.5 micron, 3.1 SD, 15.1 CV, 99.9 per cent comfort factor (CF) and 5.8 greasy fleece weight (GFW), along with ASBVs of 22.06 yearling clean fleece weight (YCFW), -1.22 yearling fibre diameter (YFD), 167.16 MP+, 8.15 yearling weight (YWT), -0.17 yearling fat (YFAT), 0.61 (YEMD) and 172.67 DP+.
Brad Whiting said the ram, which had a real carcase shape and bold crimping soft wool, impressed for its good dual purpose traits.
"We were looking at indexes and rankings, weight, structure and conformation and a wool type that can handle high rainfall and summer humidity," Mr Whiting said.
"And we've seen how good the sons and daughters are of this Wiringa Park ram so this bloodline was a focus.
"It was a very good line-up today, very even and well presented - Luke has done a great job in carrying on with the stud."
The Whitings run 5000 breeding ewes and despite current market pressures have no intention of changing tack.
"That's just farming, we've seen ups and downs before in my 39 years at it, so you stick with it," Mr Whiting said.
"If you keep trying to chase the market you'll end up paying top dollar all the time," Brad's daughter Cassie added.
Kolindale
The Kolindale team kicked off proceedings with 90 May-June drop rams offered and 70 selling at auction for a top price of $3500 and $1376 average.
Last year 93 rams sold from 97 offered with top prices of $3600 for Merinos and $3500 for Poll Merinos and an overall average of $1827.
Again it was last year's top price buyers and Kolindale clients of almost half a century, Michael Lea and the Ietto family, Shalimah Farming Enterprises, Grass Patch, who outlaid the equal top money for a Merino in Lot 135 and followed up with two more from lots 134 and 136 at the equal second top price of $3400.
The 97kg lot 135 tested 18.3 micron, 3.4 SD, 18.6 CV, 99.8pc CF and 5.7 GFW, while its team mates, tested 17.9 micron, 3.6 SD, 20.1 CV, 99.9pc CF, 6.1 GFW and 90kg BW for lot 134 and 18.5 micron, 3.3 SD, 17.8 CV, 100pc CF, 4.7 GFW and 89kg BW for lot 136.
Finishing with a team of 10 Merinos, an ode to tradition and one Poll Merino at a $2700 average, Mr Lea said he had focused on low micron, fleece weight and staple length.
Although Shalimah has cut its ewe numbers back by 200 head to 1900 ewes, he said they remained committed to the breed and the industry.
"We are definitely sticking with Merinos, we've invested too much in them both in infrastructure and buying quality stock, but they are also part of our rotations," Mr Lea said.
The day's major volume buyer, Chilwell, Condingup, operating through Nutrien Livestock's Mitchell Crosby, started its campaign for a swag of flock improvers in the Kolindale catalogue.
With three generations of the Fowler family in attendance, Richard, his son Simon and Simon's son Jack, there was plenty of scrutiny applied, but they liked what they saw and selected 28 Kolindale rams to a top of $3400 and added to it with 45 Derella Downs /Pyramid Poll rams on their way to an overall tally of 73 rams at a $1092 average.
Simon Fowler said sheep remained an important part of their enterprise, especially on land unsuited to cropping, but this year had been challenging with reduced pasture growth and inability to graze cereal crops due to the cold, wet weather making paddocks too boggy- they had 200 millimetres for the month of June alone and have just sprayed out 600ha of waterlogged canola and reseeded with barley.
Another with a liking for Kolindale Merinos was Tanya Mason, Barney Downs, Cascade, returning after being a first-time buyer last year.
She outlaid up to $2100 for six and added two Derella Downs Merinos to the team.
On the preference for Merinos, Ms Mason said she was a traditionalist who "liked a man to look like a man and a ram to look like a ram" and was adamant she would be sticking to her guns in riding out current market vagaries to maintain her 3500 head sheep flock.
Pyramid Poll/Derella Downs
The momentum created by the Pickerings for their Pyramid Poll / Derella Downs product continued under the keen eye of the Ledwiths with 81 polled rams selling from 96 offered for the top price of $6500 and $1369 average and 28 from 43 Merinos selling for a $3500 top price and $950 average.
Last year 91 Pyramid Poll rams were offered with 77 selling to a top price of $6000 and average of $1547, along with 54 Derella Downs Merinos with 42 selling to a top price of $2600 and $1400 average.
The $6000 second top price this year was bid by the Whitings for a 119kg ram testing 18.4 micron, 3.3 SD, 17.9 CV, 99.9pc CF and 5.6 (GFW), 19.4 (YCFW), -1.35 (YFD), 160.87 MP+, 5.11 (YWT), -0.04 (YFAT), 0.42 (YEMD) and 162.25 DP+.
Making a dent in the numbers were Camlyn Grazing, Ravensthorpe, with 11 rams and the Stead family's Hargate Park, Esperance, another regular in the mix finishing with 10 Pyramid Poll sires, while Roger and Joanne Nankivell, Condingup, made their annual purchase of a special sire for use in their own internal ram breeding flock outlaying $3000.
Other supporters were PG, SA & DM Ford, Williams, DD & EM Wiech, Newdegate, Sanderson Bros, Grass Patch, RF and TM Edwards, Ravensthorpe, RC & MH Teasdale, Gibson and Dajan Park, Condingup.
Speaking before the sale, stud co-principal Luke Ledwith thanked former Derella Downs and Pyramid Poll stud principals Scott and Sue Pickering, who were present in the shed, for the opportunity to buy their studs and encouraged those in attendance to bid with confidence.
"The sheep industry might not look so good at the moment, but we believe Merinos have a great future which is why we continue to invest so heavily in the breed through our own stud genetics and the purchase of other studs when we have the opportunity," Mr Ledwith said.
"Our thinking is stick with it and do what you do well."
Speaking on behalf of the selling teams, Mr Brindley said the Ledwith's presentation of their rams, commitment to the industry and genetic investments were first class.
"While the averages were back a bit, reflecting the state of the industry, commercial producers showed they are still committed, which helped provide a strong result," Mr Brindley said.
