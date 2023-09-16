Farm Weekly
Home/News

Southdale White Suffolk sale average up on last year

By Mel Williams
September 16 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the equal top-priced ram at Southdale stud this week at $1600 were Mark Warren (left) of Nutrien Livestock, buyer Shane Blechynden, Pingelly, Southdale principal Toby Blechynden and Henry Blechynden, of Pingelly.
With the equal top-priced ram at Southdale stud this week at $1600 were Mark Warren (left) of Nutrien Livestock, buyer Shane Blechynden, Pingelly, Southdale principal Toby Blechynden and Henry Blechynden, of Pingelly.

Average prices were up by $47 from last year at the second annual on-property sale at the Blechynden family's Southdale White Suffolk stud, Brookton, this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.