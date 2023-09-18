In great contrast to the northern regions of Western Australia, the southern zones seem to be tracking for an average to perhaps an above-average season.
There are issues of waterlogging across the regions, with farmers dealing with too much rain.
Grass Patch farmer John Sanderson said the further west of the Coolgardie-Esperance Highway, the better crops looked.
He said north of him was "looking pretty hard".
Twenty-five kilometres east of the highway, rainwise, Mr Sanderson's farm was looking very similar to 2019 - his worst year on record.
By September 8 this year, the Grass Patch farm had received 182 millimetres of rain.
In 2019, the farm had received about 150mm in the same time period.
Despite the rainfall being similar, Mr Sanderson said his crops this year didn't look drought-affected as they did in 2019.
"The crops are looking completely different from 2019, they looked like drought affected crops then," Mr Sanderson said.
Last week, the Grass Patch farm experienced hot and windy weather but minimal frost.
Mr Sanderson believed it would be a hard finish, but believed he would only be combating the dry conditions and not frost at this stage.
"Looking at the weather forecast, we've got some warm weather coming but no frosty mornings," he said.
Walking through his paddocks on Saturday, Mr Sanderson said even the latest of the wheat had finished flowering and were about a quarter of the way through seed formation.
He said it would have to be a "really nasty" frost to do any damage because his crops had already finished flowering.
"The crops were obviously planted a lot later this year than normal," Mr Sanderson said.
"Because it's been dry, I started getting that unseasonably warm weather in August which rushed the crops ahead a little bit.
"I was kind of worried at the time, but now it's going to be a hot dry finish, the sooner we finish the better."
He said it was going to be a hard year if the farm didn't get any rain in the next week, but didn't think it would be a disaster.
He said he hadn't changed his methods much from 2019, perhaps only a bit more application of nutrients, especially nitrogen trace elements.
The main difference is the farm hasn't been impacted badly by frost.
"In 2019, we had the worst frost we have ever had, the temperature got to minus four degrees in some places," Mr Sanderson said.
"That was followed by hot, windy weather."
Rabobank agricultural analyst Dennis Voznesenski flew over to Western Australia for the Newdegate Machinery Field Days and had the opportunity to visit farms across the lower parts of the State.
Parts of the south and central WA are doing well, with many farmers at the Newdegate event predicting average to above average yields.
"Of course, if it just stops raining tomorrow that will be an issue, but so far, even though rainfall is below what they were hoping for, it's fallen at the right time," Mr Voznesenski said.
"And yields are actually looking pretty good for our trend, which is promising."
While there are speculations the estimated Grain Industry Association of Western Australia yield will reduce yet again this month, Mr Voznesenski said it was important not to underestimate how good the good areas were doing.
At the beginning of last week, farmers in the southern zones received about 5mm of rain and have continued to receive slight drizzles.
Summit Fertilizers area manager Brett Coxon said the area was looking "average" and was nothing like farmers were experiencing further north.
"It's not going to be a bummer," Mr Coxon said.
"I think if we get some more rain at the end with a soft finish, guys are going to have an average every year."
Rain is the first thing on every farmer's mind and he said his clients were no different.
"Whether the rain falls is the big thing at the moment," Mr Coxon said.
He said some farmers had received between 150-200mm, while some farmers further west had received even more.
"I think they'll end up quite happy," Mr Coxon said.
Further east, around Lake King and down towards Pingaring, was suffering from waterlogging.
He doesn't think the harvest will begin as early as last year.
With crops a lot smaller, and less bulky, it will take less time for farmers to go over their crops.
Mr Coxon said this season it was becoming even more important to soil test for nutrients as the seasons became drier.
He said farmers should start testing now to ensure they apply the right amount of nutrients for next year.
CSBP account manager Farrin Parker agreed with this but said the southern regions were quite progressive with their fertiliser applications and they applied the right amount for their business.
She said the area was very varied, with some coastal areas suffering from an excess of rain and waterlogging issues.
"We had later rainfall than expected, especially in July, but it's helped keep the season alive," Ms Parker said.
"We are looking at a pretty reasonable season average and yield potential."
She said it was going to be an interesting end to the season and she was hoping they received some good finishing rains.
Mr Voznesenski has toured all across Australia's agricultural regions during 'field day season' and one of his main take-aways was there were some regions that were actually having their best season ever.
He said a lot of people were focusing on the negative parts of the country, but he has also visited some places that are doing really well.
"For example, if you look at southern New South Wales, and you look at Victoria and parts of eastern South Australia, they are doing very well," Mr Voznesenski said.
Parts of southern New South Wales are seeing some of their best crops.
Mr Voznesenski said he met one farmer who had experienced too much rain last year, so this season was even better.
He said the past three years had set most farmers up well financially, so they were in a more positive mindset.
"If you go to northern New South Wales, especially the north west, where there are areas with substantial proportion of cropping area not planted, there is less optimism," Mr Voznesenski said.
