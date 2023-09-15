Buyers were treated to a quality line-up of rams at good value for money at the WA College of Agriculture (WACOA), Cunderdin, Wheatbelt Triple 'C' ram sale last week.
Cunderdin College Poll Dorset rams and East Avon UltraWhites rams were sold at the WACOA Cunderdin open day.
The eighth annual sale saw WACOA Cunderdin put up 16 Poll Dorset rams, all of which sold at an average price of $812 per head.
The rams were admired for their length and were described as being well-presented.
The college's top selling ram was sold for $1200.
East Avon UltraWhites offered 22 rams for sale, with 18 rams selling at auction including the top selling ram of the day, which reached $1700, weighing 105kg and an average price of $1289 per head across the team.
Aaron Caldwell, Livestock & Land, Nutrien Livestock, Merredin, was one of the major buyers on the day, purchasing the top selling rams from both studs.
He purchased 16 rams for a total of $17,300 across the two studs, buying for an average of $1153 per head.
The rams he purchased for Merredin Farms will be heading to Southern Cross.
David Knipe, Knipe Farming Co, Spencers Brook, bought five UltraWhite rams.
"They've got good structure and physique, good shedding," Mr Knipe said.
It's the second year Mr Knipe has purchased rams from the East Avon stud at the college's sale.
"They're good naturally bred rams," he said.
East Avon UltraWhites stud principal John Snooke, Cunderdin, said he was pleased with the result from the sale.
"Considering the overall environment, we're positive," Mr Snooke said.
"We've got a long-term view so we're not going to get too worried about this period.
"It went better than I expected."
This was the second year East Avon UltraWhites had put up rams at the WACOA Cunderdin open day sale.
"We wanted to support their open day, it's a big thing for the community and the school," Mr Snooke said.
"Given we are in our early days with smaller numbers, it suited the ag school," he said.
Todd Jasper, Cunderdin, picked up three rams.
He said he had bought rams from this sale for the past three years.
"I liked the physical shape of the animals and the figures stack up pretty well," Mr Jasper said.
"They're good quality sheep."
He plans to crossbreed the rams with Merino ewes.
Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Daniel Major said the sale went well considering the testing times.
Jake Finlayson, Livestock & Land, Nutrien Livestock, Cunderdin, said the sheep were well presented by the vendors.
"Thank you to all the buyers, it was a great sale," Mr Finlayson said.
