Prospective students, children and parents attended the Western Australian College of Agriculture, Cunderdin, for the college's open day last Friday.
All the doors were open, literally and figuratively as visitors had the chance to take a look around campus, check out the facilities on offer and get a feel if the school is right for them.
The morning started with the 'Triple C' ram sale which gave visitors and students a real-world insight into how rams are bought and sold.
Nearby, teams of students competed in a shearing competition.
Principal Matt Dowell said it was a chance for the students to shine.
"It's always a good event and we usually get a fair few down there to support it and observe," Mr Dowell said.
"It's a great opportunity for the kids to showcase their skills that they've developed over the past couple of years."
Visitors also got to get up close and personal with piglets from the piggery, take a bus tour around the farm grounds and sample some barbecued goods grown at the college and cooked in the boarding kitchen.
Several school groups from nearby schools attended for tours led by the school council.
The students were led around the residential facility, completed a scavenger hunt at different sections of the campus and entered competitions, including one to see who could make a boarding room bed the neatest.
Industry groups spoke to prospective students, sharing information on potential careers in the world of agriculture.
AgConnectWA also attended, with president Josh Fuchsbichler sharing information about the social organisation and spoke of upcoming catch up events happening for the rest of the year.
"It was a highly successful day, we had a fantastic amount of people coming through the gate," Mr Dowell said.
"Lots of industry (representatives) exhibited and supported the event.
"The turn out was beyond what was anticipated."
The day concluded with the announcement of the 2024 student council.
"We thank our college community and industry for supporting the event, and we hope it leads to prospects for our students as they depart us and go into the workforce."
