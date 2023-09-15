Farm Weekly
Home/News

Cunderdin Ag hosts open day, Triple C ram sale

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
September 15 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Prospective students, children and parents attended the Western Australian College of Agriculture, Cunderdin, for the college's open day last Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.