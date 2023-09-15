Farm Weekly
Chirniminup Dohne sale tops at $4200 at Nyabing

By Jodie Rintoul
September 15 2023 - 7:00pm
Inspecting the line-up of rams before the sale were Wes Leo (left), Dunn Rock and Rhys De Landgrafft, Dunn Rock. In the sale Mr De Landgrafft purchased 10 rams to a top of $2400 and an average of $1960.
With the $4200 top-priced ram at last weeks Chirniminup on-property Dohne ram sale at Nyabing were Nutrien Livestock auctioneer and Katanning agent Mark Warren (left), buyer Pip Crook, Coolangatta Enterprises, Jingalup and Chirniminup stud co-principal Rachel Browne. Along with buying the top-priced ram Coolangatta Enterprises were equal volume buyers after securing 22 rams at an average of $1786.
IT was a huge day out at Nyabing last week when the Browne family's Chirniminup Dohne stud hosted its annual on-property sale and achieved some impressive results, including selling more rams than last year and a top price of $4200.

