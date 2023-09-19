Farm Weekly
Nuffield Australia national conference: Kathryn Fleay and Charles Downie talk labour shortages

Perri Polson
Updated September 19 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 2:00pm
Charles Downie (left), a Nuffield scholar from Tasmania, spoke practically about how hes managed a labour and skills shortage on his farm. WA scholar Kathryn Fleay expressed the importance of working with people who dont come from an agricultural background, at a time where labour is in short supply.
Out of a range of fascinating topics at the Nuffield Australia national conference, discussions about the labour market within agriculture was a recurring theme.

Journalist

