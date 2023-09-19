Farm Weekly
Women in Farming network's annual seminar held in Pingelly

September 19 2023 - 9:00pm
More than 150 women attended the Women in Farming network's annual seminar, this year hosted by the Dryandra branch and held at the Pingelly Recreational and Cultural Centre last Thursday.

