More than 150 women attended the Women in Farming network's annual seminar, this year hosted by the Dryandra branch and held at the Pingelly Recreational and Cultural Centre last Thursday.
The theme of the day was 'finding your place'.
Finding your place in life, society and the workplace - in this case within the farm dynamic - whether it be entering it, building it or leaving it, can be an interesting process.
The speakers kept participants entertained and informed throughout the day.
Women in Farming members formed the majority of attendees, with many travelling many hours to the event, which is held in a different location every year.
All 13 branches of Women in Farming from across WA were represented, with the event being sold out early.
Dryandra Women in Farming president Eliza Dowling thanked Simone Lansdell and all the members of branch for their tireless work organising the event.
Highlights included a magnificent session by Fiona Baird, The Livestock Collective, who kept the audience in fits of laughter.
It is not always easy to hold an inter-generational event where all attendees are included and enjoy the day, but this was definitely the case at Pingelly - there was a diverse demographic with every generation represented.
Wheatbelt Suicide Prevention co-ordinator Jo Drayton was the MC and presented the segment, the importance of investing in yourself.
Ms Drayton reminded everyone that caring for oneself was not self indulgent, rather self preservation.
She discussed having a circle of control, taking compliments and being allowed to make mistakes.
Participants were encouraged to take a moment to reflect on areas of strengths and supports and highlight areas which could be enriched further in their lives.
Two Little Chicks owners Kate and Gabrielle Cousins concluded the day by telling their story.
These local sisters, both still students at Narrogin Senior High School and run a premium pastured egg business, enthralled and inspired the audience.
"They spoke so confidently and were so inspiring," said Women in Farming vice president Davina Gossage.
"It was a wonderful local example of how following your dream, utilising the support around you and being inspired and encouraged to create a business from something you love, can lead to success".
