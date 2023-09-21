Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Muresk Institute's Agriculture Machinery Training Centre has opened.

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
Updated September 22 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier Roger Cook and WAs Training Minister Simone McGurk at the official opening of the Muresk Institutes $10.3 million Agriculture Machinery Training Centre in Northam last Friday.
Premier Roger Cook and WAs Training Minister Simone McGurk at the official opening of the Muresk Institutes $10.3 million Agriculture Machinery Training Centre in Northam last Friday.

It is hoped a $10.3 million Agriculture Machinery Training Centre at the Muresk Institute in Northam will attract more workers to help fill skills shortages in the State's agricultural machinery sector.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bree Swift

Bree Swift

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.