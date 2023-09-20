THOUSANDS of cattle set sail from Roebuck Export Depot this week, the first export from the area in almost six weeks.
The shipment was welcomed by the northern WA live cattle export industry, including pastoralists, livestock transporters, exporters, fodder suppliers and agents, who had been left in standstill amid lumpy skin disease fears.
Announcement of the first vessel leaving the Broome-based export depot yard came as Indonesia lifted its suspension of Australian live cattle exports, from four facilities, on September 10.
The decision was made after a two-day meeting between the nations' biosecurity officials in Indonesia.
Malaysia also decided to scrap its ban on all live cattle exports from the country earlier this month.
Newly-appointed Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen's Association chief executive officer Bron Christensen said the industry was pleased the market had reopened and that planned shipments of cattle could resume.
Ms Christensen said plans were underway for more boats to leave northern WA by the end of the month.
Roebuck Export Depot manager Andrew Millar said it was good to see the Indonesian market back on board.
He said 2400 head were processed through the Roebuck Export Depot for Monday's shipment.
"Everybody is happy to be involved," Mr Millar said.
"We started at 6am with a two-hour break, started again at 10am and worked through until 3.30pm today (Monday)."
Mr Millar said there was a rush to beat the tides at the end of loading.
"The tide came in so we had to get the last load on, otherwise it would've been an eight-hour wait until the next tide for the final truckload," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.